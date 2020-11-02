Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

Total Voting Rights

2 November 2020

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 October 2020, are summarised as follows:





Shares in issue Voting rights

per share



Voting rights Ordinary Shares of 1p each 27,998,701 1 27,998,701 Total Voting Rights 27,998,701

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chrysalis VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.