SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Business Times announced that OnePiece Work has been ranked no. 8 among the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area. The Fast 100 list ranks companies by percent growth in revenue from 2017 to 2019. As in past years, this year’s crop of honorees have shown astounding growth. While 43 companies grew by 100% or more, nine saw revenue skyrocket 500% or higher. OnePiece Work is at 587.6% growth.



Along the way, the top 100 added nearly 6,000 jobs. These businesses reflect the diversity of industries in the Bay Area – from software and fintech to construction, health care, professional services and food manufacturing.

“We are honored to receive this ranking; it reinforces the success of our business model that focuses on providing flexible workspace services tailored to the needs of our customers and that go beyond purely offering office space. We’d also like to extend our gratitude to all our customers and employees who made OnePiece Work what it is today,” says Vickey Li, CEO and founder of OnePiece Work. “We plan to continue expanding and building OnePiece Work to create a global network of coworking spaces that fosters community and inclusiveness. I’m very proud to be the only woman-owned company in the top 10, and I hope that in the future this number only increases.”

About OnePiece Work

OnePiece Work is a global flexible workspace provider and management company with an expert network that connects innovative leaders in tech. At OnePiece Work, we believe that everyone belongs. We set out to create an inclusive global community that fosters personal and professional growth. Elevate your workspace with customized, flexible solutions for teams of all sizes — transform your ideas into action. Since our founding in 2016, we’ve partnered with over 350 companies across more than 30 industries — establishing OnePiece Work as a place to create, collaborate, and thrive. For more information, visit https://www.onepiecework.com/ .

About San Francisco Business Times

The San Francisco Business Times is the #1 print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do business in the Bay Area.

