Two eco-companies unite to bring the convenience and amenities of a gas station to electric car drivers looking to charge their vehicle in all-new ways

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsArt, a green fitness brand that develops sustainable gym equipment, today announces its partnership with GRIDSERVE, an international sustainable energy business based in the UK that powers communities through renewable energy solutions. Together, these brands will bring to life an all-new Electric Forecourt®, offering a simple and stress-free electric vehicle charging station with added amenities. Located close to Braintree, Essex and opening in November, the Electric Forecourt® will serve as a world-class customer experience catering to the needs of electric vehicle drivers for the modern era. The Essex location will be the first of more than 100 sites to be built out by GRIDSERVE in the next five years.

In conjunction with GRIDSERVE and UK partner SA Green Fitness, SportsArt offers its ECO-POWR technology into the Electric Forecourt® design through its cutting-edge G576U Upright Cycles. These cycle bikes are part of the SportsArt ECO-POWR line and will capture human energy produced through pedaling to contribute to the power grid for charging vehicles. Each bike features a safety-first design for easy access and use, with optimal position adjustment points and fingertip console controls for a smooth enjoyable ride.

“We’re excited to be a part of this progressive partnership with GRIDSERVE,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt. “SportsArt’s mission is to deliver sustainable and eco-friendly options; the Electric Forecourt® is a prime example of an innovative opportunity that will bring these alternatives to an entire community.”

Key amenities of the Electric Forecourt® include:

Electric charging stations to accommodate 36 electric vehicles that can deliver up to 350kW of charging power within 20 to 30 minutes

Wellbeing area featuring SportsArt’s G576U Upright Cycles

Lounge with high-speed WiFi, high end washrooms and children’s area

Retail space with convenient supermarkets and coffee shops for customers to browse as their cars charge

Designated spot for non-EV drivers to come and learn more about low-emission motoring



“Partnering with SportsArt forms a key part of our mission to support education initiatives, helping people to understand more about energy, and how clean energy can help contribute towards healthy and more sustainable lifestyles,” said Toddington Harper, Founder and CEO of GRIDSERVE. “This fully loaded customer experience will cater to a range of consumer and driver needs including a wellbeing area, featuring SportsArt’s innovative ECO-POWR cardio bikes, which is a unique way to contribute to energy production.”

While vehicles are charging, drivers will be able to take advantage of Electric Forecourt®’s high-end amenities including SportsArt’s upright cycles that utilize ECO-POWR technology, allowing users to burn calories while also reducing their carbon footprint. This revolutionary technology captures human exertion and turns it into usable energy, benefiting the planet and powering the Electric Forecourt®.

For more information on SportsArt and their ECO-POWR technology visit: https://www.gosportsart.com/status-cardio/eco-powr-line/

About SportsArt — SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space, SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment.

About GRIDSERVE – (www.gridserve.com)

GRIDSERVE® will radically transform the experience of using electric vehicles, by delivering a UK-wide, sustainable energy powered network of convenient, customer-focused Electric Forecourts,® that allow the fastest possible charging of electric vehicles and deliver an awesome customer experience.

GRIDSERVE® is a tech-enabled international sustainable energy business which develops, builds, owns and operates solar energy and battery storage solutions for critical power infrastructure. GRIDSERVE’s team have been responsible for the development, construction and operation of more than a gigawatt of solar energy and energy storage solutions, including connecting over 100 utility-scale sustainable energy projects to the UK grid.

GRIDSERVE® is interested in connecting with additional operators of fleet vehicles, developers, EV manufacturers, local authorities, and multiple other potential partners who share our vision in collaborating across all the critical power infrastructure we are delivering, including Electric Forecourts®, hybrid solar farms, and remote power solutions.

