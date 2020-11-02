SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that members of its management team will participate in four upcoming virtual investor conference events during November 2020.

November 11, 2020

Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

MTBC will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

November 12, 2020

Roth Technology Virtual Event

MTBC will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

November 18, 2020

Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

MTBC will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

November 19, 2020

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

MTBC will present a group session and participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending the virtual presentation or arranging meetings should contact their respective conference host representative or MTBC's investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, mkreps@darrowir.com.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200