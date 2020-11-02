WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today EB5 Capital announced it has surpassed $100 million in repayments to its EB-5 investors. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) EB-5 Program permits foreign nationals and their immediate family to apply for US residency through an investment in a job-creating real estate project. Repayments to investors represent the successful investing and return of capital to clients.



“Since our work began in 2008, we’ve proven our ability to invest our clients’ money in sound, job-creating commercial real estate projects that fully meet the requirements set out by USCIS,” said Brian Ostar, EB5 Capital’s President. “Throughout this year, asset management has been our top-priority, and completing the full EB-5 cycle across a dozen projects is extremely rewarding to us, the clients we’ve repaid, and clients in earlier stages of their immigration process.”

EB5 Capital has increased the frequency of its communication with developer-partners and investors. Despite the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm remains focused on operating efficiencies and the pursuit of sound EB-5 investment opportunities for those considering moving to the US through an EB-5 investment.

“The pandemic has caused quite a bit of uncertainty for our firm and clients this year,” said Juline Kaleyias, EB5 Capital’s Director of Business Development. “Though, our team is still very much committed, working harder and more efficiently than ever. We are delighted to deliver this good news.”

About EB5 Capital



EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $750 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 65 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates five USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 14 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 28 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit http://www.eb5capital.com.

Contact:

Ben Carter

(202) 652-2437

media@eb5capital.com