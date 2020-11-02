Station House provides “quality cannabis at everyday fares” for everyday smokers or the “daily commuters” of cannabis.

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi Brands Inc (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”), a Canadian Licensed Cannabis Producer announced the launch of Station House Pre-Rolls in Ontario through provincial retailers and the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). Now available online and shipping to stores province-wide, Station House products are targeted at experienced cannabis users seeking potent, high-quality pre-rolls in value-driven multi-pack formats.

“The launch of Station House is an important achievement for Sensi Brands, as we target a significant consumer segment in both size and spend – experienced, value-seeking cannabis enthusiasts – by delivering on their key needs within the underserved pre-roll category,” said Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands Inc. “We’ve established a very robust ecosystem of leading licensed cultivators combined with our own in-house premium cultivation capability to ensure a continued supply of potent, high-quality cannabis grown to our specifications for Station House products. With our in-house automation and processing capabilities, we can offer unique products like our signature multi-packs at practical and competitive price points for the consumer.”

Station House provides “quality cannabis at everyday fares” for everyday smokers or the “daily commuters” of cannabis. The name is a nod to St. Thomas – “the railway capital of Canada” – and the site of SBI’s cultivation and processing facilities where the pre-rolls are produced. Station House’s single-strain 0.5 gram pre-rolls are packaged in their signature 6, 12, 18 and 24 pre-roll multi-packs. Inside every user-friendly pack is a humidity device to ensure lasting freshness.

The brand launched with two strains: Amnesia Haze, a 19% THC Sativa, and OG Kush, a 19% THC Indica in packs of 6 and 12. The strains will rotate to offer consumers an ongoing variety of high-THC options, with potency consistently in the range of 16–22% THC.

Added Giorgi, “Every detail that went into Station House products – the flower, the cones, humidity device and package configurations – was considered for an ideal consumer experience based on real feedback from budtenders, retailers and customers. When it comes to pre-rolls, there’s a significant gap in the market for high-THC products in practical, bulk configurations. We’re excited to launch Station House in Ontario and look forward to expanding distribution across the country.”

For more information on Station House, visit www.stationhouse.ca.

Station House is available on ocs.ca, as well as select Ontario retailers.

About Sensi Brands Inc

Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic.

For more information please go to: www.sensibrands.ca

Aubin Havill Sensi Brands Inc. 647-526-2523 aubin@sensibrands.ca