Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Anode Materials - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research study offers a wide perspective of different next-generation anode materials used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of next-generation anode materials in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries. The study focuses on the changing landscape of the market, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.
The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.
Based on product type, the global next-generation anode materials market has been segmented into silicon/silicon oxide blends, LTO, silicon graphene, silicon carbon fiber, lithium metal, and others. The silicon/silicon oxide segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global next-generation anode materials market.
The global next-generation anode materials market by application has been segmented into transportation, electrical and electronics, energy storage, and others.
Based on the region, the global next-generation anode materials market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, and Rest-of-the-World. Each region has been further segregated into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries has been provided by product type and application.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.3 Business and Corporate Strategies
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
2 Application
2.1 Next-Generation Anode Materials Market, Applications and Specifications
2.2 Demand Analysis for Next-Generation Anode Materials (by Application)
3 Products
3.1 Types of Next-Generation Anode Materials Market- Products and Specifications
3.2 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Anode Materials
3.3 Patent Analysis
3.4.1 Technical Difference
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Benchmarking
5.2 Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41wr0u
