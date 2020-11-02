LONDON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), announced that it has appointed Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately. In addition to his responsibilities as Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Wiesner is expected to be appointed as Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Company at our upcoming Board meeting.



Mr. Wiesner is a seasoned securities and transactional lawyer, having spent nearly a decade at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. Mr. Wiesner has extensive experience leading complex commercial transactions including debt and equity offerings, liability management exercises, syndicated loans and mergers and acquisitions, and has advised numerous US-listed foreign private issuers on corporate governance and ongoing public reporting. Mr. Wiesner holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.

Mr. Wiesner’s appointment follows the Company’s strategic decision to combine the roles of Chief Legal Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors of the Company and locate the position in its Madrid, Spain office. He replaces the Company’s London-based Chief Legal Officer, Theodore Allegaert, who has left the Company to pursue other interests while being closer to his family, and Group Company Secretary Dorcas Murray, who has left Ferroglobe to pursue another opportunity in London.

Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Levi commented, “We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our senior management team. He joins us at a critical time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and will play an important role in the execution of our new corporate strategy.” Mr. Levi added, “Thomas’s extensive experience advising US-listed foreign private issuers and expertise in financings and other commercial transactions, together with his strategic vision and business acumen will allow him to support the strategic direction of our company and provide leadership to our organization.”

Executive Chairman Javier López Madrid commented, “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Thomas to the team and wish him the best of luck in his new role. Furthermore, we thank Ted and Dorcas for their vast contributions in their respective roles, and for helping us successfully navigate a number of challenges over the past few years. We sincerely appreciate their great degree of professionalism and flexibility which has ensured a smooth transition.”

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

