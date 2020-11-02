Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian e-Health - The "New Norm" Post COVID" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian 'eHealth' sector is at a tipping point, and is projected to grow by ~13x, to become a $16 Bn opportunity by FY 25.



The $135 Billion Indian healthcare industry is at an exciting tipping point, with the Indian Government prioritizing healthcare as one of the key focus areas for the next few years. The Government plans to increase its healthcare spending from the current 1.6% to 2.5% of the GDP until FY 25. There is significant opportunity for improving the healthcare services across the country, especially in Bharat, where penetration of quality and affordable outpatient & inpatient care services is limited.



Moreover, increased awareness levels amongst consumers is further going to drive higher healthcare consumption levels. Driven by the same, the Indian healthcare market will grow at a healthy 17% CAGR and reach $353 Bn by FY 25. This will lead to an overall increase from 4.6% to 7.1% spending on healthcare (as % of GDP) in a span of 6 years. The private spending will witness a ~2.6x increase during this period to reach $228 Billion. This along with $125 Billion government spending, will lead to $255 healthcare expenditure per capita in FY 25, significantly up from the current $99.



'eHealth' - The exciting digital use case for the Indian consumer outpatient care!



Consumers face multiple challenges driven by inefficient processes, higher costs and poor quality of services, as part of their traditional outpatient care journey across pharmacies, doctors (for consultation) and diagnostics centers. However, with eHealth coming into play, it has significantly taken care of the problems associated with the traditional outpatient care journey by providing convenient, efficient, cheaper and good quality services through modern-day technology to healthcare consumers.



The eHealth sector will have 3 potential growth scenarios in terms of number of tapped households over the next 5 years:

1. Base Scenario: eHealth will tap 41 Mn households by FY 25, growing at eHealth's historic 2 Yr. CAGR of 57%.

2. Moderate Scenario: eHealth will tap 57 Mn households by FY 25, growing at eGrocery's historic 2 Yr. CAGR of 68%.

3. Aggressive Scenario: eHealth will tap 68 Mn households by FY 25, growing at Foodtech's historic 3 Yr. CAGR of 74%.



The Indian eHealth sector was already on a promising trajectory in the pre-COVID world, however, during COVID-19 lockdown, the demand for online health services increased significantly, but it didn't translate as much into business for the eHealth sector, due to considerable supply chain & logistics challenges during the COVID period. Nevertheless, the post COVID consumer sentiment towards eHealth remains quite optimistic, which is expected to translate into long term gains for the sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Indian eHealth at a Tipping Point



1. Indian Healthcare - The sector poised for sustainable growth!

1.1. India healthcare market size and growth forecasts

1.2. Private vs government spending on healthcare

1.3. Healthcare growth drivers (incl. government initiatives)

1.4. Global benchmarks



2. 'eHealth' - The exciting digital use case for the Indian consumer outpatient care!

2.1. Healthcare value chain

2.2. eHealth value proposition

2.3. eHealth addressable & tapped households

2.4. eHealth household profiles

2.5. eHealth market size & growth estimates

2.6. eHealth market slices by category (prescriptions, OTC, consultation, diagnostics)

2.7. eHealth profitability by category

2.8. Consumer sentiment

2.9. Healthcare supplier & provider sentiment

2.10. Government policies towards eHealth

2.11. Investments in eHealth sector



3. 'Sustainability' of eHealth business models - 'Who will potentially win'!

3.1. Definition of eHealth business models

3.2. Business model assessment on multiple levers

3.3. Vertical vs horizontal play

3.4. Integrated vs standalone play (incl. model unit economics)

3.5. Case study: Medlife

3.6. Case study: 1mg

3.7. Case study: Pharmeasy

3.8. Case study: Netmeds

3.9. Innovation & monetization levers

3.10. Omni channel play

3.11. Hyperlocal vs schedule delivery



Part II: eHealth - The "New Norm" Post COVID



1. The Big Picture - COVID-19 impact on India eHealth?

1.1. Pre-COVID view of eHealth

1.2. Impact on eHealth during lockdown

1.3. Category level weekly GMV for Apr-Jun'20

1.4. Industry expert insights

1.5. eHealth unit economics during COVID



2. Consumer sentiment and its implications (Post COVID)

2.1. Consumer spending across sectors

2.2. Online vs offline preference across sectors

2.3. Online vs offline preference for each eHealth category

2.4. eHealth platform selection criteria

2.5. Doctors' perspective on changes in consumer behaviour

2.6. COVID user view on using eHealth in future



3. eHealth post COVID growth jouney

3.1. eHealth post COVID growth drivers

3.2. eHealth FY 21 market estimates by category

3.3. eHealth FY 25 market estimates by category

3.4. eHealth Household growth by city tiers



