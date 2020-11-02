Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Report: Czech Republic could be Key Market for Heated Tobacco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With almost a third of the population being smokers in the Czech Republic, the heated tobacco market has huge potential and continues to grow. Following the public smoking ban, which came into force in 2017, and the continuous increase in prices and taxes, it is likely that many smokers will start to seek alternatives. This report offers a comprehensive overview of the Czech market, covering market size, brands, distribution networks, marketing and more.
The Czech market has huge potential for heated tobacco and so is definitely a market to watch, with a sizeable chunk of users switching to heated tobacco for many reasons, including being able to smoke in places where smoking is banned as well as for health reasons. This report provides a solid picture of the Czech market, with insights and data across all areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Background
3 Market Size
4 IQOS and Glo
5 Distribution Network
6 Official Websites
7 Marketing
8 Offline Research
9 Devices and Consumables
10 Retailer Perception of the Heated Tobacco Market
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ry2jfr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: