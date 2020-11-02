Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Report: Czech Republic could be Key Market for Heated Tobacco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With almost a third of the population being smokers in the Czech Republic, the heated tobacco market has huge potential and continues to grow. Following the public smoking ban, which came into force in 2017, and the continuous increase in prices and taxes, it is likely that many smokers will start to seek alternatives. This report offers a comprehensive overview of the Czech market, covering market size, brands, distribution networks, marketing and more.

The Czech market has huge potential for heated tobacco and so is definitely a market to watch, with a sizeable chunk of users switching to heated tobacco for many reasons, including being able to smoke in places where smoking is banned as well as for health reasons. This report provides a solid picture of the Czech market, with insights and data across all areas.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Background

Chart: Smoking Prevalence in Europe

Chart: Smoking Prevalence in the Czech Republic

Chart: Smoking Cessation Indicators

Chart: Anti-Smoking Law Effects on Advertising

Chart: Use of Nicotine Products by Demographics

Chart: Use of Other Tobacco Products Heated Tobacco Users

Chart: Frequency of Heated Tobacco Solus Usage by Demographics

Chart: Popularity of Heated Tobacco Search Terms

3 Market Size

Chart: Heated Tobacco Market Historic and Projection Figures

4 IQOS and Glo

Chart: Heated Tobacco Brands Market Share

Chart: Working Hours to Buy the Cheapest Products

5 Distribution Network

Chart: IQOS and Glo in Czech Republic - All Products

6 Official Websites

Chart: IQOS and Glo in Czech Republic - Promotions and Offers

Chart: Official Websites Online Traffic Change

7 Marketing

Chart: Marketing and Advertising

8 Offline Research

Chart: Tobacconists Research - Geographical Distribution

Chart: Heated Tobacco Products Availability

Chart: Iqos and Glo Availability in Tobacconists

9 Devices and Consumables

Chart: Current Selling Products

Chart: Most Popular Products

Chart: Most Prevaled Flavours

10 Retailer Perception of the Heated Tobacco Market

Companies Mentioned



Glo

IQOS

