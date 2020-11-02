The Full Plate Project, a program of Red Nose Day, is raising funds and awareness this holiday season to help tackle the increasing issue of child hunger and food insecurity.

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Comic Relief US launches The Full Plate Project, a program of the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty. The Full Plate Project will run through the holiday season and raise urgently needed funds to help tackle the increasing issue of child hunger and food insecurity. At a time when families should be focused on joy and celebration, the Full Plate Project will offer holiday meals, nutritious food and much needed hope for those facing the toughest of circumstances.

Around the world, COVID-19 continues to worsen hunger and food insecurity, marked by inconsistent access to sufficient nutritious food. An estimated 1 in 4 children in the U.S., or around 18 million, may not know where their next meal will come from and have faced food insecurity in 2020. Globally, the number of people facing acute hunger will roughly double because of the widespread impacts of COVID-19, totaling about 265 million people expected to have faced severe threats of hunger this year.

Money raised through The Full Plate Project will support grants with nonprofit partners who are working on the frontlines of this critical issue, supporting programs that will provide meals to children and families this holiday season, as well as addressing child hunger and long-term food insecurity both domestically and internationally.

The Full Plate Project is supported by core Red Nose Day partners, including Walgreens and NBC, who will be activating their channels to promote the effort with consumers, both raising awareness of the growing issue of food insecurity and crucial funds from the public.

Key digital campaign partners including leading mobile games platform Skillz, eBay for Charity and Nextdoor will also be activating across their platforms to drive engagement for the Full Plate Project and life-changing donations. In addition, Comic Relief US will be partnering with numerous talent and influencers, who are using their voices to reach millions of fans and followers around the holiday campaign.

“No child can thrive on an empty stomach. And no family should ever have to choose between feeding their child, seeing the doctor, or keeping the lights on — but that is a reality facing millions of families today,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US. “Consumers know Red Nose Day as a campaign that activates each spring, but with the unprecedented need we are seeing today across the country and around the world, we are using Red Nose Day’s powerful reach and network to activate the Full Plate Project to raise further critical awareness and funds.”

Since launching in 2015, funds raised by Red Nose Day have supported a range of programs to ensure children who are living in poverty are safe, healthy and educated including numerous programs combating child hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition. Funds raised by Red Nose Day’s Full Plate Project will further target these growing issues, including providing emergency meal services to at risk children during the holiday season and nutrition and health support for children who need it most around the globe, working with partners like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Ali Forney Center, Action Against Hunger, The Chicago Community Trust and Social Bite.

Go to RedNoseDay.org/fullplate to learn more and make a donation to support the Full Plate Project — because every child deserves a full plate this holiday season.

