|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 October 2020
|£36.55m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 October 2020
|£36.55m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,303,438
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 October 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|67.30p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|66.66p
|Ordinary share price
|56.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(16.05%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/10/2020
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Volex Plc
|19.08%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|19.08%
|3
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|18.90%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.01%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|5.73%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.34%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|4.99%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.62%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|3.85%
|10
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.56%
|11
|Science in Sport Plc
|1.41%
|12
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.68%
|13
|Pennant International Group Plc
|0.28%
|Other
|6.47%
|Total
|100.00%
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM