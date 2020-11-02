Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 October 2020£36.55m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 October 2020£36.55m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,303,438 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 October 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *67.30p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *66.66p 
   
Ordinary share price 56.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(16.05%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/10/2020 
  
    
Portolio summary:% of portfolio 
1Volex Plc19.08% 
2Cash and other net current assets19.08% 
3Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)18.90% 
4Adept Technology Group Plc 7.01% 
5Hargreaves Services Plc 5.73% 
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.34% 
7Synectics Plc4.99% 
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.62% 
9DigitalBox plc3.85% 
10Duke Royalty Ltd2.56% 
11Science in Sport Plc1.41% 
12Real Good Food Company Plc0.68% 
13Pennant International Group Plc0.28% 
 Other6.47% 
 Total100.00% 