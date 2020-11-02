New York, USA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile device management market is predicted to generate a revenue of $24,161.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 28.2% increasing from $3,019.9 million in 2019 during the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Research Dive. The all-inclusive report provides an overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Mobile device management helps in enhancing device security and protecting corporate data while maintaining some user flexibility. The implementation of mobile device management can be done through cloud services by distributing applications, data and configuration settings for all types of mobile devices. Furthermore, increase in the security concern to protect corporate data is predicted to be the major driving for the global market in the estimated period.

The rules and regulation for the security of data is predicted to hinder the market growth in the estimated period.

The report has bifurcated the market in different segments based on deployment type, by organization size, vertical, and regional analysis.

Cloud Sub-Segment will be the Most Lucrative

Cloud segment recorded a revenue of $1,390.7 million in 2019 and is further predicted to maintain the growth in the estimated time period. Cloud application in mobile device management enhances the productivity of the employee without even compromising the security of the organization, which is predicted to boost the growth of the sub-segment.

Small & Medium Sub-Segment will become the Most Profitable

Small and medium sub segment surpassed a revenue of $1,244.6 million in 2019 and is further expected to continue the growth in the estimated period. The adoption of mobile device management for securing mobile devices is predicted to be the major driving factor for the segment.

Retail Segment will be the Most Beneficial

Retail sub-segment accounted for $394.3 million in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 29.4% in the forecast period. Retailers are using mobile devices management system to ensure the security of the data as in retail industry. This reason will enhance the growth of the segment in coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region market accounted for $814.8 million in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 29.1% in the forecast period. Shifting of large number of companies across the region is predicted to be the major driving factor for the regional market in the projected period.

Key Players and Business Strategies

1. IBM

2. SAP SE

3. Google

4. Cisco System Inc.,

5. Microsoft

6. Samsung

7. Blackberry

8. Citrix Systems Inc.,

9. VMware Inc.,

10. Quest Software

These players are focusing on the research and development, product launches and development, merger & acquisition, and partnerships to sustain the market growth in the upcoming years.

