TOWSON, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, today announced two new additions to its expanding executive leadership team.



George Washington has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, he will oversee PMCG’s operational excellence, quality management and overall program management initiatives. Washington brings over 20 years of experience leading professional services companies and supporting several federal agencies and programs across diverse disciplines and sectors.

Joe Armstead has been appointed Chief Human Capital Officer (CHCO). He is responsible for making sure PMCG employees are engaged in the organization’s goals, values and culture. Armstead has held a number of senior management positions in human resources and corporate administration.

“As we continue to grow, it is vital that all elements of our company work together,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “The addition of George and Joe to our leadership team will ensure that employees are engaged and informed, that we are meeting the highest industry standards and that our clients are well served.”

These additions come at a time of staggering growth for the company. PMCG recently hired its 120th employee and has several pending awards that will further fuel company growth. The company maintains a headquarters in Towson, Maryland and has opened a new Washington D.C. office to better serve its USAID and DoD clients.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA IT Schedule 70 (47QTCA20D002J); and GSA PSS (GS-00F-166GA)