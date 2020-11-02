Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Covid-19 diagnostics market generated $73.19 million in the first quarter of 2020, and is anticipated to hit $9.94 billion by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Increase in Covid-19 patients across the globe, unavailability of specific medicine or vaccine, and dire need of rapid diagnostics drive the global Covid-19 diagnostics market. However, lack of awareness among developing countries regarding required precautions and lack of sufficient diagnostic kits & skilled medical professionals hamper the market. On the contrary, development of advanced diagnostic kits is expected to open new opportunities for market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Months of trials to find out potential treatments for Covid-19 have been conducted and the efforts to find cure are still underway. This has highlighted the importance of Covid-19 diagnostic tools.

Researchers have been working on to develop more accurate and fast diagnostic kits than before.

The global Covid-19 diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into PCR kits, POC kits, and immunoassay. The PCR kits segment is expected to hold the largest share by the fourth quarter of 2020.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into molecular and immunoassay. The molecular segment held the largest in the first quarter of 2020, and is projected to continue its dominance by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physician's office & urgent care clinics, and diagnostic labs. The diagnostic labs segment held the largest share in the first quarter of 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The segment is projected to continue its leadership status by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The global Covid-19 diagnostics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in the first quarter of 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the highest revenue by the end of 2020.

The global Covid-19 diagnostics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Seegene Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cellex Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid, MylabLifesolutions Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genematrix, and SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd.

