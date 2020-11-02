TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help donors give well, and after vetting Canada’s largest charities, Charity Intelligence (Ci) today releases its Top 100 Highest Rated Charities for 2020. 2020’s list includes some household names – such as Doctors Without Borders, World Vision, and Terry Fox Foundation – along with some newly-discovered gems.
“The combined effects of the WE Charity scandal and COVID have made donors more cautious. Sixty percent of Canadian donors say they will do more homework on the charities they support. Ci’s Top 100 list is the perfect tool for this essential due diligence. Ci’s reports on charities give Canadians facts so their giving can do the most good possible,” says Kate Bahen, Managing Director Ci.
The 2020 Giving Season is going to be extraordinarily challenging. Flattening the COVID curve is also flattening giving. Imagine Canada estimates this year’s giving will drop by between $4 billion and $6 billion. Yet frontline charities – such as food banks, crisis lines, and shelters – are under enormous financial stress, compounded by unprecedented demand. On top of COVID, the WE Charity scandal has rattled donor confidence. Providing data enhances donor knowledge and is one way to restore that confidence.
While most giving is influenced by a charity’s brand, Ci analyzes a charity’s results, costs, and impact, outcomes that are typically less well identified. Ci ratings use objective measures that include transparency, results reporting, need for funding, cents to the cause, and demonstrated impact (where available).
The 2020 Top 100 Rated Charities are:
2020 NEW Charities with the highest ratings:
|2020 New Charities
Listed alphabetically
|City
|Prov.
|Donations
($000)
|Impact
|Results
Reporting
Grade
|Years of
Funding
|Cents
to the
Cause
|Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg
|Winnipeg
|MB
|2,143
|Nr
|A-
|0.8
|90
|Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
|National
|ON
|8,268
|Nr
|A-
|1.0
|82
|Citizens Foundation Canada
|International
|ON
|2,969
|High
|B+
|0.1
|87
|The Compass
|Mississauga
|ON
|485
|Good
|A
|0.9
|96
|Compassion Canada
|International
|ON
|67,742
|Good
|B+
|0.2
|83
|Daily Bread Food Bank
|Toronto
|ON
|8,916
|Avg
|A
|0.1
|77
|Fred Victor
|Toronto
|ON
|2,508
|Nr
|A
|-0.1
|90
|Indwell Community Homes
|Hamilton
|ON
|4,402
|Nr
|B+
|-9.0
|85
|International Conservation Fund of Canada
|International
|NS
|6,222
|Nr
|A
|1.1
|92
|Junior Achievement of Central Ontario
|Toronto
|ON
|2,383
|Nr
|A-
|0.1
|61
|Mission Old Brewery
|Montreal
|QC
|4,548
|Nr
|B+
|1.3
|83
|Moorelands Community Services
|Toronto
|ON
|1,336
|Nr
|A
|0.8
|65
|Ryerson University
|Toronto
|ON
|58,537
|Nr
|A-
|0.1
|84
|Terry Fox Foundation
|National
|BC
|24,528
|Nr
|A-
|2.5
|73
|Wilfrid Laurier University
|National
|ON
|26,667
|Nr
|B+
|-0.1
|86
|World Vision Canada
|International
|ON
|231,888
|Good
|A+
|0.2
|68
Since 2007, Ci has annually posted its Top Pick charities. To learn more, see Understanding our ratings.
About Charity Intelligence: Today over 300,000 Canadians use Charity Intelligence’s website as a go-to source for information on Canadian charities reading over 1.3 million charity reports. Charity Intelligence independently and objectively researches Canadian charities for donors to be informed and give intelligently. Charity Intelligence’s website posts free reports on more than 800 Canadian charities, as well as in-depth primers on philanthropic sectors like Canada’s environment, cancer, and homelessness.
Be Informed. Give Intelligently. Have Impact.
Contact:
Kate Bahen Managing Director kbahen@charityintelligence.ca
Charity Intelligence Canada
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
