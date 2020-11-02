ORLANDO, Fla. , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the sprawling 500-acre resort, home to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes is welcoming guests this holiday season with a series of intimate events, family-friendly offerings, and festive traditions throughout November and December. Guests can explore, learn and celebrate with an array of activities taking place all season long.
The all-new roster of holiday merriment is designed for families, couples, and beyond. Festivities at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott range from culinary feasts, immersive arts & crafts, wellness-focused amenities, and more, with highlights below.
New This Season
Autumn-Centric Activities
Holiday Amenities
New Year’s Eve Offerings
For more information and for a full schedule of offerings, please visit www.grandelakes.com.
Grande Lakes Orlando is committed to providing guests with a clean environment that aligns with expert protocols aligned with CDC, Florida, and Orlando guidelines.
About Grande Lakes Orlando
The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott and the new AquaCourse 360 interactive water feature. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.
Twelve outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.
