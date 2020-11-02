Acumen Research and Consulting latest published report titled “Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global healthcare specialty enzymes market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Enzymes are biocatalysts that are engineered to speed up different forms of chemical reactions without modifying themselves. Currently the enzymes are used to treat DNA, to science and biotechnology, etc. In low volume and high value added applications the specialty enzymes are used for various purposes. Pharmaceutical drugs dependent on enzymes are used to cure chronic diseases like cancer and AIDS.

The growth of the global specialty enzymes market is fueling increased R&D spending by the global pharmaceutical industry. The expanded use of enzyme specialties for diverse treatments for diseases such as cancer, pain, asthma, and others, product advances as an enzyme engineering method and green chemistry contribute significantly to consumer development. Geographically, the presence in the area of numerous research and development facilities and state-of-the-art technology accounts for a large share of North America due to increased demand. However, the need for specific storage conditions (pH and temp) and legal and ethical challenges in relation to specialty enzymes is likely to hinder by the market for specific enzymes.

Market dynamics

The increased incidence of metabolism-related diseases has in recent years been shown to contribute to the actually grew use of enzymes as indicators for disease in clinical examinations through an adequately understanding enzyme abnormality. The sensitivity of the enzymes of certain tissues or bodies helps to locate the damage site and helps to diagnose the diseases. Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH) levels are the optimal solution for coronary disorders in the blood and are present in two different ways in the heart and the skeleton. Over the years enzyme-based biosensors and health practitioners have achieved tremendous momentum. In exchange, this would boost the penetration of the industry through diagnostic and testing applications. The production of enzyme biosensors focused on amperometry is increasing, for instance, as a result of the interdisciplinary approach involving materials science, electrochemistry, enzymology, polymer synthesis and biological chemistry. Increasing analysis is focused on the capacity and precision for analysis as well as diagnostic use of such biosensors.

Over the years, a large amount of consolidations happened on the market for medical specialty enzymes. For the evaluation of clinical samples SARS-CoV-2 to perform direct RT-qPCR without RNA extraction, new protocols have been created. Pretreatment by Proteinase K eliminates the need for the execution of the normal sample purification / extraction protocol, including the processing of clinical samples. Proteinase K is one of the procedures for this purpose. It was also shown that it was effective, as 91.0% of results comply with the RT-qPCR standard procedure for diagnosis of COVID-19. Some of the prominent players in the healthcare specialty enzymes market include Codexis, Novozymes, Affymetrix, Amicogen, Amano Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Biocatalysts, Roche Custombiotech, S Bbi Solutions, ekisui Diagnostics, Hoffmann-la Roche, Merck, Amano Enzymes, and others.

Recent Developments

In February 2019, Biotec Pharmacon's ArcticZymes subsidiary began the first ligase enzyme called T4 DNA ligase, the ligase's most commonly used enzyme.

In March 2018, Creative Enzyme introduced the insulin degrading enzyme for researchers working in the life sciences field, also called insulin protease or insulysin.

In March 2018, in the development and production of a specific enzyme for a range of industries, such as fine chemical products and food products, BRAIN AG acquires Biocatalysts Ltd. that contribute to enhances the Company's product portfolio.

