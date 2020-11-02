KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konexial announced that the recent update to the My20 application is uniquely positioned for agricultural carriers during the 2020 fall harvest. My20 automatically monitors the radius of the 150-air mile exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)’s Hours-of-Service (HOS) rules and alerting the driver as to the distance from the boundary. This capability is especially helpful during the current fall harvest, when capacity is tight and shipping hours are at a premium.



Under the FMSCA regulations, agricultural shipments are not subject to HOS rules while the driver is within 150 miles of the source of the commodities (produce, livestock, etc.) My20 establishes and monitors the air-mile boundary as soon as the shipment is dispatched and provides guidance through the load to make sure the barrier isn’t crossed.

Konexial CEO Ken Evans will discuss the HOS regulations around hauling agricultural commodities via a webinar on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 PM ET. Register here to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3416039979077/WN_zLFRxmCDQ5mcD52ddy73SQ

“Monitoring the exemption is extremely important for an agriculture shipment, because if you cross the border you lose the exemption and the HOS clock starts immediately. It’s especially important now, during harvest as shipments and orders are at their highest this year,” said Scott Mayfield, compliance advisor, Mayfield Carrier Services. “Konexial’s My20 automatically populates the virtual 150 mile map for the driver so they don’t have to estimate and keeps them on track should they need to take a new route during the shipment.”

When making an agriculture shipment, My20 automatically annotates the time spent in the 150-mile ‘bubble’ as an exempt ag operation. Once a driver operates beyond the 150 air-mile radius, the HOS regulations apply. The driver must work and drive within the limitations of the HOS rules when operating beyond the 150 air-mile radius. Time spent working within the 150 air-mile radius does not count toward the driver’s daily and weekly limits.

“Every technology decision we make is driven by the question, ‘how can we make this easier for the driver?’,” said Ken Evans, founder and chief executive officer, Konexial. “We want to make sure the ag driver takes advantage of the exception and knows the boundaries at all times.”

The newest version of Konexial’s My20 application (My20 20.10.1)—which uses next-generation telematics technology to automatically log a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity—is time zone agnostic, able to automatically recalculate hours to meet the new HOS rules that were enacted on Sept. 29.

