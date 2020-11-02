CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology, a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial analytics, planning and performance tools for healthcare, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Chicago Tribune for a second year. Strata was the highest ranked midsize technology company on the list and third overall. Strata CEO Dan Michelson received a Special Award for the highest score based on employee responses to the statement “I have confidence in the leader of the company.”



Over 3,300 companies were invited to participate in an employee survey commissioned by the Chicago Tribune in partnership with Energage, a third-party research company. The survey was anonymous and focused on the 15 drivers of the most engaged cultures including everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership. Employees responded to a set of statements about their feelings toward their workplace, using a seven-point scale.

“Amid an incredibly challenging year, we are truly honored to be recognized by the Chicago Tribune as one of the top places to work,” stated Heidi Farrell, Vice President of People Operations at Strata. “Our focus is simple – to give our team the opportunity to work on something they care about with people they care about.”

For the past decade, Energage, formerly Workplace Dynamics, has been ranking workplaces in the Chicago area and the nation through employee surveys. The Top Workplaces award spotlights private, public, nonprofit and government organizations that earn the highest ratings. The companies that completed the survey were divided into three categories: small (fewer than 250 employees), midsize (250-999) and large (1,000 or more).

To learn more about what it’s like to work at Strata and what employees value most about the experience, visit the careers page.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides an innovative set of software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care. Our customer base includes over 2,000 hospitals and over 400 healthcare delivery systems. Founded in 1996, our mission is to Help Heal Healthcare™. For more information, please go to www.stratadecision.com .

Contact:

Rachel Broghammer

rbroghammer@stratadecision.com

312-827-3835