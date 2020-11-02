Brooklyn, NS, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian cannabis community is celebrating Aqualitas’ Head Grower Jake Ward after being named Canada’s Top Grower by Grow Opportunity magazine on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the very best in cannabis cultivation with a front cover profile feature in the Nov/Dec issue of Grow Opportunity.

The honour is one that Aqualitas CEO Myrna Gillis says is well-deserved. “Jake was the first employee hired when we started back in 2016. His passion for the cannabis plant, collaborative approach with the team, and commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence have been driving influences in our success since day one.”

“Behind every great cannabis product is an exceptional grower. Canada’s Top Grower Award is Grow Opportunity magazine’s way of recognizing these outstanding growers and shining a spotlight on their work to elevate the cannabis industry. On behalf of the Grow Opportunity team and our esteemed judging panel, I congratulate Jake Ward for being named Canada’s Top Grower for 2020. His and Aqualitas’ passion and dedication to the craft of cultivating the highest quality cannabis in the most sustainable way possible is admirable and worthy of recognition.” states Mari-Len De Guzman, Grow Opportunity’s editor.

Mr. Ward has over 26 years of cultivation experience, and his background as a seasoned designated grower for medical patients paved the way to a strong beginning for Aqualitas. He was instrumental in the grow’s design and scale-up from a 600 square foot research lab at Acadia University to a 40,000 square foot commercial facility. Some of the top medical researchers in the world, including professionals in the EU, Israel and the US, have sought out Jake’s flower for its quality and consistency. His standard specification is low microbial and batch consistency with a 10% or less variation. Ward says he shares this award with the entire Aqualitas team, as well as the cannabis plant he works with every day. “Over the last four years, Aqualitas has moved mountains and shed sweat and tears to get where we are today. We are a company dedicated to health and wellbeing, sustainability and bringing a top quality product to market.’ Ward adds, “The passion for this plant is what drives me to do better as a grower. One thing that I have learned about the cannabis plant, “it tells you, you don’t tell it,” it has my full respect.”

Jake’s story will be featured in the November/December issue of Grow Opportunity. His work will also be recognized at the 2021 Grow UP conference scheduled for next June.

About Aqualitas

Aqualitas is a privately-held, multiple Health Canada licence holder with licenses to conduct research and to cultivate, process and sell cannabis, located in the community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Aqualitas is Canada's first Clean Green Certified cannabis producer and processor, recognizing its commitment to international organic management practices, compliance, quality and sustainability. With a mission of supporting people's wellness with research, care and passion, Aqualitas is committed to a vision of being a global leader in providing safe, organically grown cannabis and value-added products. Its research and development division, Sindica, is actively engaged in research projects in cultivation, product development, and pharmaceutical drug development. Aqualitas' adult-use brand, Reef, is now available in recreational markets in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, with further expansion plans across Canada over the coming months. Its medical products have been distributed across Canada and exported to the EU and Israel.

About Grow Opportunity

Grow Opportunity is a multimedia platform delivering relevant content to the Canadian cannabis industry. The premier resource for the cannabis enterprise, Grow Opportunity is available online and in print, delivered to industry investors, C-level executives, managers and staff at licensed producers across Canada, as well as decision-makers involved in all aspects of cannabis production: cultivation, harvesting, curing, extraction, packaging and marketing.

Published six times a year, each print issue of Grow Opportunity covers news, products, trends and issues that impact cannabis producers and their partners.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information: Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating, but not limited to, the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings, including but not limited to its Offering Memorandum dated November 25, 2019 which are available under the company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

