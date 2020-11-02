WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, announced today it has released courses that focus on timely trends and technologies that are putting pressure on software development and operations teams. In addition to content updates across the library, the company also expanded interactive elements in its most popular secure coding courses to better simulate on-the job scenarios specific to developers.



“Understanding what regulations to adhere to or best practices to follow as part of compliance efforts can be overwhelming,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “With organizations continually struggling to keep pace with changes to common cybersecurity frameworks and regulatory requirements, the demand for focused training to help stakeholders achieve compliance continues to grow.”

While programming languages like Java, Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, and C++ remain prevalent, new languages, frameworks, and libraries are increasingly being used. Security Innovation now offers coverage for Kotlin, Angular, and React due to their popularity and security nuances. The constantly changing tech stack of today’s software- and cloud-based systems requires timely training materials for software, security and IT teams. That is the promise Security Innovation has fulfilled for more than 3 million users over the past decade.

Additionally, as teams continue to “shift security left”, they must learn how to integrate appropriate security tools and processes into the full CI/CD pipeline. Included in this release are courses designed to help teams address security threats in a DevOps environment.

This quarters release includes the following courses:

Meeting Cloud Governance and Compliance Requirement

Protecting Cardholder Data

Implementing Secure Software Operations

Requirements for Developers

Developing Secure Angular Applications

Creating Secure React User Interfaces

Creating Secure Kotlin Applications

Implementing Infrastructure as Code

Secure Secrets Management



View our complete course catalog here: https://www.securityinnovation.com/course-catalog/

In addition to keeping our current catalog accurate and timely, the first half of 2021 will focus on expanding OWASP platform coverage, the MITRE Att&ck Framework, offensive security, protecting cloud operations, and additional emerging technologies.

