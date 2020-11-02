RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a shared $10 million commitment of State Employees’ Credit Union and the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation to provide COVID-19 disaster relief, an additional grant has been made – this time to support local non-profit organizations in communities across North Carolina. SECU Foundation is pleased to announce a $3 million grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF). NCCF is a grantmaking foundation which provides small dollar awards to sustain and grow non-profits in underserved communities in North Carolina. The $3 million grant is comprised of two pieces – a $2 million general purpose grant which will help NCCF provide assistance to community non-profits through its North Carolina Healing Communities Fund and a $1 million challenge grant which will help NCCF raise the additional capital needed to meet the goals of the Healing Communities Fund. The Fund will focus on small dollar grants to local non-profits which provide services in healthcare, human services, housing, and education.



The SECU Foundation grant will enable the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund to expand its reach in providing critical resources to non-profits which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, particularly in rural communities, communities of color, communities of lower wealth, and where English may not be the primary language. NCCF is a recognized leader in managing statewide disaster relief efforts and has the resources necessary to receive and properly vet requests for funding. The organization is the only statewide community foundation in North Carolina, and since its inception, has provided more than $161 million in grants to communities across the state.

“The joint efforts of SECU and the SECU Foundation have resulted in over $13 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief to date with this grant. The collaboration between SECU Foundation, NCCF, and the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund is just one more way our members are helping the good people of North Carolina find their way through this unprecedented pandemic which has caused so much hardship and pain,” remarked Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “The work accomplished by NCCF is inspiring. With their leadership and expertise, we can leverage resources to help smaller non-profits in difficult to reach communities.”

“We are honored to receive this generous gift for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund and are grateful for the confidence the SECU Foundation has in our work. Our organizations share a deep commitment to our great state, and this donation will go far in supporting non-profit organizations that are recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across North Carolina. This fund will ensure non-profits have another source of support during these challenging times,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, CEO and President, North Carolina Community Foundation.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

