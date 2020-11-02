TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 2.11.2020 at 18:15





DIVESTMENT OF TELESTE´S SERVICE BUSINESS IN GERMANY TO CIRCET COMPLETED

Teleste Corporation has completed the divestment of the Service business in Germany to Circet Deutschland GmbH according to the release on 2.10.2020. All the conditions for the closing of the deal have been fulfilled and the Federal Cartel Office in Germany has approved the deal.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: CEO Jukka Rinnevaara, tel. +358 2 2605 611

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.teleste.com