TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 2.11.2020 at 18:15
DIVESTMENT OF TELESTE´S SERVICE BUSINESS IN GERMANY TO CIRCET COMPLETED
Teleste Corporation has completed the divestment of the Service business in Germany to Circet Deutschland GmbH according to the release on 2.10.2020. All the conditions for the closing of the deal have been fulfilled and the Federal Cartel Office in Germany has approved the deal.
