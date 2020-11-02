WAKEFIELD, R.I., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChartWise has unveiled NotePath, its latest innovation for the Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) market, bringing Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) together with the company’s flagship ChartWise CDI workflow application to improve accuracy, efficiency, and quality in the medical records of client hospitals, all powered by Microsoft Azure.



NotePath Smart Chart Review automatically finds, indexes, and presents clinical evidence and advice regarding initial working diagnoses, query suggestions, HCCs, patient safety indicators, co-morbidities, and other information. It also provides alerts to improve both the efficiency and accuracy of patient clinical documentation.

NotePath integrates with core ChartWise CDI software, allowing clinical documentation specialists to quickly and comprehensively review and identify critical clinical findings, medications, and lab results discovered through real-time, advanced NLP of all clinical documents in the EHR.

“The launch of NotePath and its Smart Chart Review functionality brings a new level of documentation integrity to our clients,” said Steven Mason, Jr., ChartWise President and CEO. “By identifying the clinical findings and alerting the CDI staff to the need for appropriate documentation, not only will hospitals obtain their appropriate reimbursements, but claims denials can also be prevented and quality scores improved. It’s a game-changer in the CDI market.”

ChartWise delivers software for the healthcare industry built on Azure to provide scalability and high performance while maintaining uptime availability. ChartWise uses Azure SQL for data architecture, and data analytics are driven by Microsoft Power BI to provide clients with the reports and insights they need to optimize their programs. A dedicated team of ChartWise experts helps ensure data security and integrity with HIPAA-compliant applications and databases.

“We are pleased to see how ChartWise has added value to their customers by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure. Hospitals operate on slim margins, and having revenue-impacting applications reliably available is critical to their success,” said Kevin Dolan, US Chief Alliance Officer, Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. “ChartWise applications allow its customers to take advantage of the flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that Azure provides.”

ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., based in Wakefield, R.I., is a premier, three-time KLAS award-winning CDI software provider of clinical documentation solutions for hospitals worldwide. Award-winning workflow and prioritization software, consulting, education services, and support provide outstanding return on investment, while improving quality.

