TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) will launch Canada’s First Women-only Virtual Business Mission to South Korea on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, with keynote presentations from The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Mission Co-Chair Dr. Songyee Yoon, President of NCSOFT and CEO of NCWEST.
The two-day virtual conference will feature South Korean and Canadian women leaders from business, government, and technology, and company pitch sessions by delegates to showcase women-led Canadian innovation.
Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST; 9:00 a.m. KST.
