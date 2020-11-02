NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (“Optimi” or the “Company”) developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focussed on the health and wellness sector, announced today that it has filed and received a receipt from the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario for its preliminary non-offering long form prospectus dated October 20, 2020 (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subject to amendment as may be required by the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Prospectus is intended to qualify the distribution of units of Optimi (the “Units”) upon the exercise of 17,963,005 issued and outstanding special warrants (the “Special Warrants”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company, with each such warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for two (2) years. The Company issued the Special Warrants on a private placement basis at a price of $0.25 each and received gross proceeds of $4,490,751.25. The Special Warrants are not available for purchase pursuant to the Prospectus.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Listing and trading of the Company’s common shares will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the CSE’s listing requirements and the Company being receipted for a final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

Once the Company clears any comments the securities regulatory authorities may have regarding the Prospectus, it will be invited to file a final prospectus at which time the Company will become a reporting issuer in Canada. The Company will provide further updates on this process as they become available. There can be no guarantee that a receipt for the final prospectus will be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health is developing a vertically integrated Canadian functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness sector. The Company intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality strains of fungi products in its facility located in Princeton, British Columbia. Optimi intends to grow and process functional mushrooms in order to develop and sell its mushrooms and related health food products directly to consumers, and to other health food brands and distributors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company’s securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

