Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Phenol in the European market grew at a CAGR of 5.77% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow strongly during the forecast period. A large part of the European Phenol is being used in manufacturing bisphenol A (BPA), a key component of Polycarbonates used across several industries such as automotive, OEM, construction, and appliance industries. Epoxy resins which are primarily used in adhesives and laminates are other key end-uses of Phenol. Other primary uses for Phenol include use in phenolic resins and caprolactam, and alkylphenols, aniline and adipic acid. New technological modifications for ensuring better Phenol yield would further support the European Phenol market growth prospects.



This subscription provides access to the European Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030

Deliverables:

Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity at regional level along with individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at country level

Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Phenol

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different End-User industries across the region

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Phenol by different sales channels across the region

Demand By Country: Demand/Sale of Phenol in different countries of the region - Germany, Russia, France, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Italy, Others

Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at regional level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the region

News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in Phenol market

Key Topics Covered:



Europe Phenol Market Outlook, 2015-2030

Capacity By Company

Capacity By Location

Capacity By Process

Capacity By Technology

Production By Company

Operating Efficiency By Company

Demand By End Use (Phenolic Resin, Bisphenol A, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)

Demand By Sales Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Other Channel Sales)

Demand By Country (Germany, Russia, France, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Italy, Others)

Demand & Supply Gap

Market Share of Leading Players

News & Deals

