Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Phenol Market Analysis, Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for Phenol in the European market grew at a CAGR of 5.77% in 2019 and is anticipated to grow strongly during the forecast period. A large part of the European Phenol is being used in manufacturing bisphenol A (BPA), a key component of Polycarbonates used across several industries such as automotive, OEM, construction, and appliance industries. Epoxy resins which are primarily used in adhesives and laminates are other key end-uses of Phenol. Other primary uses for Phenol include use in phenolic resins and caprolactam, and alkylphenols, aniline and adipic acid. New technological modifications for ensuring better Phenol yield would further support the European Phenol market growth prospects.
This subscription provides access to the European Phenol market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Phenol.
