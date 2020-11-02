Denver, CO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) announced the start of two nationwide searches for the next president of Arapahoe Community College (ACC) and the Community College of Aurora (CCA). CCCS also announced the appointment of members to the respective advisory search committees.

Earlier this academic year, Dr. Diana Doyle of ACC and Dr. Betsy Oudenhoven of CCA announced their separate plans to retire at the end of the academic year. Dr. Doyle will retire in June 2021 and Dr. Oudenhoven in July 2021.

Recruitment for the new presidents will begin immediately with the best consideration for candidates who apply by January 2021. The search process is expected to take several months with the target to announce both presidents in April.

Advisory Committees

Members of the Arapahoe Community College (ACC) advisory search committee include:

Jahlia Hope: administrative assistant III, ACC

Javon Brame: dean of students, ACC

Rhonda Olsen: manager of information technology, ACC

Terry Harrison: faculty senate president, ACC

Gabriel Houhoulis: immediate past Student Government Association president, ACC

Frank Gray: CEO, Castle Rock Economic Development Center

Adam Cermak: foundation executive director, CCCS

Andy Dorsey: president, Front Range Community College

Richard Garcia: SBCCOE Board Member

Members of the Community College of Aurora (CCA) advisory search committee include:

Dr. Angela Marquez: vice president of student affairs, CCA

JoAnn Burkhart: faculty, CCA

Kacey Turner: administrative assistant III, CCA

Neil Pollard: director of workforce development, CCA

Mariana Ledezma-Amorosi: president, Community College of Aurora Foundation

Mark Superka: vice chancellor for administration and finance, CCCS

Jay Lee: president, Northeastern Junior College

Terrence McWilliams: SBCCOE Board Member

Stakeholder Input

Campus and community members are encouraged to engage in the search process by sharing their views and what attributes they want to see in the next president for their institution. Links to feedback surveys will be posted on the president search websites in the coming weeks.

With information gleaned from community surveys and stakeholder conversations, the committees will work to formulate position profiles that will serve as guiding documents during recruitment and assessment. The committees anticipate the final profiles will be completed and the official positions to post in early December.

Community members can stay informed about the search progress by visiting the college’s presidential search websites:

Arapahoe Community College presidential search webpage:

https://www.arapahoe.edu/presidential-search.

Community College of Aurora presidential search webpage:

https://www.ccaurora.edu/presidential-search.

Search Firm

Isaacson, Miller, a nationally known and highly respected higher education executive search firm, will partner with CCCS for both searches and will work with the committees to conduct thorough processes and recruit a deep and diverse pool of candidates. The strongest candidates will be invited to meet with larger groups of campus constituencies in March.

About Arapahoe Community College

Arapahoe Community College (ACC) provides innovative and responsive educational and economic opportunities in an accessible, inclusive environment that promotes success for students, employees and the communities it serves. ACC offers classes online and at campuses in Littleton, Parker and Castle Rock, serving students throughout Arapahoe County, Douglas County and south metro Denver. ACC has seven academic pathways for students to explore, connect and succeed, as well as guaranteed transfer programs to all four-year Colorado public institutions.

About the Community College of Aurora

The Community College of Aurora (CCA) provides high-quality instruction and student support services to Aurora and Denver, Colorado. The college offers courses on two campuses, online and through its high school concurrent-enrollment program, helping students prepare for employment or transfer to a four-year institution.

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 40 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college.

