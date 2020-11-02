Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Director's and Officer's Liability US Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Directors' and Officers' Liability Guide identifies the duties and responsibilities of directors and officers at for-profit and non-profit organizations, and provides information on how they can avoid liability and minimize personal risk. This valuable resource covers the expanding parameters of officers and directors liability to minimize personal liability under statutory and regulatory schemes, as well as reinterpretations of traditional corporate governance requirements.



Key Benefits

Written in plain language

Provides a comprehensive, authoritative analysis of pertinent federal and leading-state laws and precedents

Highlights emerging issues

Covers provisions of the Model Business Corporation Act

Identifies provisions in states that use significantly different approaches

Assists directors in avoiding criminal and civil sanctions in areas such as environmental law, worker safety, and civil rights facilitated by use of the Do's and Don'ts checklists

Topic Areas

Corporate structure

Duties

Financial responsibility

Insurance

Liability

Limited liability corporations

Limited liability limited partnerships

Limited liability partnerships

Limited partnership associations

Limited partnerships

Minimizing the risks

Non-profit corporations

Non-traditional considerations (sentencing, RICO, Responsible Corporate Officer Doctrine)

Responsibilities to employees (wages, pension, and benefits, immigration controls, worker protection)

Responsibilities to the environment

Responsibilities to the marketplace

Risk management

Securities laws

Features

Extensive Footnotes - Incorporates footnote citations to laws, regulations, and court cases

Author Notes - Provide practical tips in the form of notes which that help to clearly distinguish the company's responsibilities from those of individual directors and officers

Appendices - Includes Executive Protection sample insurance policies and indemnity agreements

The guide is used by a broad cross-section of the business community, including directors, officers, trustees, corporate counsel, attorneys, accountants, and risk managers.



Key Topics Covered:





Volume I



Part I Traditional Considerations



1 Nature of a Corporation

A. Corporate Structure

B. Alter Ego Doctrine

C. Purpose of a Corporation



2 Duties

A. Governance

B. Fiduciary Duties

C. To Whom Are Duties Owed?



3 Minimizing the Risks

A. Considerations Before Accepting An Appointment

B. Avoiding Liability

C. State Statutes that Limit Liability

D. Indemnification

E. Insurance

F. Corporate Governance

G. Risk Management



Part II The Expanding Scope of Liability



1 Nontraditional Considerations

A. The Responsible Corporate Officer Doctrine

B. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

C. The U.S. Sentencing Guidelines



2 Financial Responsibilities

A. The Audit Committee

B. Bankruptcy

C. Taxes

3 Securities Laws

A. Securities

B. Registration and Offers

C. Additional Reporting

D. Proxies

E. Insider Trading

F. Manipulative and Deceptive Devices - Section 10(b) and Other Prohibitions



Volume II

4 Responsibilities to Employees

A. Fair Labor Standards

B. Protection of Employees from Workplace

Hazards

C. Employee Pension and Benefit Plans

D. Liability for Immigration Control Violations

E. Employment Discrimination

F. Labor Relations and the NLRB



5 Responsibilities to the Environment

A. Hazardous Waste Regulation

B. Water Quality Protection

C. Air Quality Protection

D. Endangered Species Protection

E. Superfund



6 Responsibilities to the Marketplace

A. Liability for Unfair or Deceptive Commercial Practices Under the

Federal Trade Commission Act

B. Liability for Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Under State Laws

C. Liability for False Claims Against the Federal Government



Part III Sector-Specific Considerations



1 Nonprofit Corporations

2 Limited Liability Organizations

A. Limited Liability Corporations

B. Limited Liability Partnerships

C. Limited Partnerships

D. Limited Liability Limited Partnerships

E. Limited Partnership Associations



Appendices

Indices

