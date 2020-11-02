Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ready-to-drink (RTD) Coffee Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Ready-to-drink coffee is becoming popular among youngsters as well the middle-aged working population, as it is a source of energy. In addition, a rise in the awareness about health and physical fitness has encouraged more youngsters to get involved in sports, gymming, and physical activities, in turn, soaring the need and demand for quicker energy supplements and drinks.



Ready-to-drink coffee is also growing as a healthy substitute for carbonated drinks, which are associated with health hazards, such as obesity and hypertension. The RTD coffee provides convenience by utilizing either brewed coffee or coffee extract that can be consumed in hot and cold forms.



Key Market Trends



Growing Coffee Consumption in the United States



According to the International Coffee Organization, the demand for coffee in the United States is set to surpass that of the rest of the world by the end of 2020, as coffee consumption in the other major countries is being affected by their lagging economic agrowth. According to results of a survey commissioned by the National Coffee Association (NCA), 64% of the Americans aged 18 years and above drink at least one cup of coffee every day, which has grown from 62% in 2017. The survey also noted a growth in caffeinated beverages in the market, with a decline in the sales of carbonated soft drinks. The growing preference for coffee and the convenience provided by it is boosting the market for RTD coffee in the country.



Growing Preferences for RTD Beverages



The RTD market in the country is driven by variety, convenience, health benefits, sustainability, availability, and continued innovation in flavor, packaging, and other factors. There is also an inclination toward healthy beverages, as the consumers are shifting from carbonated soft drinks, which, in turn, has opened opportunities for healthy ready-to-drink beverages, such as RTD tea, coffee, etc. Low-calorie options and a focus on natural ingredients have also boosted the sales of RTDs. Convenient and attractive packing options, along with the advertising strategies, have also increased the popularity of RTDs in the country. Consumers are also looking for products with minimal processing and with a simple list of ingredients, which will boost the sales of RTD coffee in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The US ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is consolidated and highly competitive, with the presence of major global and various regional players. The major players in the market are Starbucks Corporation, Danone, WhiteWave Services Inc., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., among others. The major global players have a good geographical reach and an extensive distribution channel, which gives them an upper hand over other manufacturers. The major players are also involved in competitive advertising, through various promotional channels.





