A complete quantitative, hard data demand and supply analysis of final human consumption in the country and product markets covered. All product markets are carefully defined so as to be comparable across all countries.



96 markets, 473 companies and 1036 company markets shares and brands are assessed by country, company and product for your business planning, marketing campaigns and merger & acquisition projects. Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal shares are also provided.



The report includes:

Separate Foodservice and Retail Market data are given by volume and value, and by product and country, hence providing complete coverage of the final human consumption

Up to the Top-10 holding companies by market share by product, country and region

A complete alphabetic listing of all holding companies together with their key subsidiaries, market shares, and brands by product and country.

Own label, branded, unbranded and artisanal market shares



For Each and Every Product Covered in Each Country

Retail, Foodservice and Total Historical and Forecast Demand - by volume and by value for 2014, 2018 and 2019 , as well as forecasts for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Historical Trend - % growth by volume and value for 2014 - 2019

Forecast Growth - % growth by volume and value for 2020 - 2022

Supply structure in each product and in each country in 2020: producer shares, own label share, branded share, unbranded share and artisanal share (own made for own sale, e.g. independent bakers).

Major brands listed by country, product, holding or independent companies and subsidiaries.

Company Profiles - All holding companies identified are listed alphabetically with their key subsidiaries by country, detailing the product markets in which the latest market shares have been identified. The overall share in the market covered is provided. The estimated percent contribution of each product to final (retail + foodservice) sales is also provided.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in return to normal over several years.



Key Topics Covered:



The Confectionery Market in Europe (23 countries)



Products covered and definition of each product: Confectionery

Sugar confectionery (5.1) - All sugar confectionery.

Chewing gum (5.11) - Chewing gum, including sugar-free.

Other sugar confectioery (5.12) - Other sugar confectionery: include all kinds of sugar confectionery without chocolate; excludes chewing-gum.

Chocolate confectionery (5.2) - All chocolate confectionery.

Chocolate countlines (5.21) - Chocolate countlines, filled bars, mini-bars (incl. multipacks), and bite-sized items sold individually.

Other chocolate confectionery (5.22) - Other chocolate confectionery: any other chocolate confectionery; includes sugar confectionery with a chocolate component, such as Malteseras and all chocolate tablets and slabs.

23 Country Markets: Austria, Belgium/Lux, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom



For each of the products covered (listed above) and in each of the countries covered (listed above), as well as for the aggregate data for the entire market covered, the following information is provided:



Tracking of Major Suppliers, Demand and Distribution Channels



DEMAND DATA

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in volume)

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in value)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 & 2022 (in volume)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 & 2022 (in value)

Historical 5-year growth rates 2014 - 2019 (in volume)

Historical 5-year growth rates, 2014 - 2019 (in value)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in volume)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in value)

Per capita consumption in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in volume)

Per capita expenditure in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in value)

Strategic Assessment: percentage represented by theCountry product market from the regional product market.

SUPPLY DATA

Definition: 2020 Company Market Shares given for the Total Market (retail, foodservice and artisanal).

Updating: underlying food and drink database updated regularly, including for Mergers & Acquisitions

Supplier market shares (usually up to 10 shares cited by product and in eachCountry)

Who Owns Whom: Key Local Subsidiaries of each Ultimate Holding Company

Distribution Channels % Shares: Branded, Unbranded, Own (Private) Label and Artisanal (own-produced for own sale, e.g. bakers)

Major Brands for the suppliers cited

SUPPLEMENTARY ANALYSIS

Company Market Shares and Rankings within the aggregate market covered by the report

List of all Holding Companies identified for this market covered

Who Owns Whom: All Key Local Subsidiaries identified

Major Brands by Holding Company and Key Subsidiary



