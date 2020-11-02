New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secondary Battery Recycling Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05622914/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on secondary battery recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the self-sustainability of battery raw materials and rising environmental concerns due to improper disposal of secondary batteries. In addition, self-sustainability of battery raw materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The secondary battery recycling market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The secondary battery recycling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lead-acid battery

• Li-ion battery

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the low availability and rising prices of primary metal as one of the prime reasons driving the secondary battery recycling market growth during the next few years.



