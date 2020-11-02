Global strength and conditioning tech company expands product offering to help all athletes train smarter utilizing a combination of wearable tech, personalized data, and Master Coach programming
TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUSH, a leading wearable fitness tech company that works with over 20,000 Pro & Olympic level athletes, announced today the launch of a consumer-focused training platform. The system will help all athletes use existing equipment to do connected workouts.
With this new product, PUSH will bring their proven pro-level science and technology and combine it with Master Coach strength and conditioning programming to help users excel at a specific sport or general fitness. The PUSH system will focus on four key elements of athleticism -- strength, power, speed, and endurance -- and benchmark these pillars against your workouts. The result is personalized data and AI driven recommendations that ensure you don’t waste energy or overtrain.
Beginning today, the PUSH Athlete system will be available for preorder, bringing sports-specific programming to athletes looking for actionable ways to train smarter and achieve better results, taking the guesswork out of their training.
The PUSH System is ready to go, wherever you train. The new product features includes:
"We are incredibly excited to take the guesswork out of training and allow all athletes to achieve their potential, by giving everyone access to our Pro-level science and technology," added Paul Schiffner, CEO of PUSH.
Pre-sales for the new PUSH Athlete technology has begun and the product can be viewed and ordered on its new website and instagram account. The training system will help everyone workout wherever they are, with whatever equipment they have access to, providing Master Coach programming to help optimize training via real-time actionable metrics, taking the guesswork out of your workouts.
