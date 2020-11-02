New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584016/?utm_source=GNW

15 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on the wireless infrastructure test equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector and the increased production of electronic goods. In addition, growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wireless infrastructure test equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The wireless infrastructure test equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Network analyzer

• Spectrum analyzer

• Signal generator



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing telecommunication sector as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless infrastructure test equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wireless infrastructure test equipment market covers the following areas:

• Wireless infrastructure test equipment market sizing

• Wireless infrastructure test equipment market forecast

• Wireless infrastructure test equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584016/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001