TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONroute Service Centres (ONroute) has partnered with Support Our Troops for a month-long initiative in November where all 23 locations will participate in asking customers to consider making a $1 donation to Support Our Troops with each transaction.



“ONroute is honoured to recognize and show our sincere appreciation for past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces in November,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “There are no words or actions that can fully capture the gratitude we have for their sacrifice and service. This is a way for us to honour and support our current service members and Veterans, and encourage others to do the same by donating to Support Our Troops.”

Support Our Troops is official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. They work to meet the needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service both by providing financial assistance and supporting the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of those with a physical and/or mental illness or injury.

In addition to the donation campaign and, as a further token of appreciation, ONroute will also offer a free medium coffee/beverage to all current service members and veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces at all locations for the entire day of Wednesday, November 11. Poppies will also be available at ONroute throughout the month.

“In addition to our partnership with Support Our Troops, we wanted to extend an individual thank you to any Veterans and current service men and women who may pass through our plazas on Remembrance Day,” added Teed-Murch. “It is a small token of personal appreciation that is our privilege to offer these incredible people who have given so much of themselves for us.”

Donations to Support Our Troops can be made at https://www.onroute.ca/giving-back.

About ONroute

ONroute is a Canadian operated company that provides a clean, safe and friendly environment at our rest stops along the busy 401 and 400 in Ontario. We proudly serve over 40 million customers per year in our 23 locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ONroute proudly partners with highly recognized brands in the quick service food industry to offer our customers variety and choice as they travel along the highway to their destination. Whether individual families, commuter or fleet and tour operators, we are here to help our travelers along their journey.

About Support Our Troops

Established in 2007, Support Our Troops meets the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community as a result of military service. This includes providing financial assistance to promote family resiliency and to support the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of members with a physical and/or mental illness or injury. It operates within Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

