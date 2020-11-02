Dony Garment is one of the largest Vietnam-based manufacturers of uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores and companies worldwide.

Dony Manufacturer the Best Face Mask Options for Coronavirus Protection: Eco-Friendly Reusable Civil Fabric Mask Covering, Unisex Design, Available supplier For Wholesale, Bulk, and Branded At Europe.

Paris, FR, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dony Mask’s features provide adequate, safe, and reliable antibacterial as well as viruses protection to its wears.

Some of which include;

Meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.

Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet).

Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished).

Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses).

Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin.

Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable.

No suffocation issues will be encountered, thus ideal for sports players.

Filter dust particles and Fungi-proofing.

Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.

Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.9%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).

Eco-friendly and Save over 85% vs. disposable mask.

The Dony Garment company is working through multiple channels for global distributions of the mask, providing distribution for B2B purposes and exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels.

As part of its commitment to adequately supply washable and reusable premium antibacterial masks across EU countries amidst the COVID19 pandemic, one of the foremost Vietnamese fabric masks manufacturer, Dony Garment Company, has launched its eco-friendly reusable protective civil fabric masks, Dony Mask, in France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, United Kingdom, Portugal, Morocco, Belgium, Netherlands. The launch is to enhance the easy and convenient transportation of the Dony Face Mask to countries in Europe.

Dony’s launch in Europe (especially focus on 3 countries France, Italy, Germany) is focused on providing a unique avenue for the distribution of its unisex designed eco-friendly reusable protective civil fabric masks for B2B purposes as well as exclusive partnerships, through wholesale, bulk, and branded supplies (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM).

This will serve as one of the company’s commitment to making available, safety face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) across countries of the World, especially developed countries in Europe, in response to the urgent need for environmentally friendly masks due to consumers’ change in habits from using disposable masks to using environmentally friendly ones.

In France, Dony Garment wants to find an exclusive distributor to serve the needs of masks in the regions of Agen, Aix-en-Provence, Ajaccio, Amiens, Angers, Annecy, Arras, Besancon, Beziers, Biarritz, Bordeaux , Bourges, brest, brive, caen, calais, cherbourg, clermont-ferrand, dijon, grenoble, la Rochelle, le havre, le mans, lille, limoges, lorient, lyon, marseille, melun, metz, montpellier, mulhouse, nancy, Nantes, Nice, Nimes, Orleans, Paris, Perpignan, Poitier, Reims, Rennes, Roanne, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, St.-Brieuc, Strasbourg, Tarbes, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Troyes, Versailles

Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment says their company is providing an inimitable alternative for international buyers seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China; “This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including safety reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.”

He further acclaimed his company’s commitments in supporting different countries’ healthcare systems with their premium quality medical products; “We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”

This focus of Dony in Europe is based on the support for business cooperation with Vietnam by countries here in support of the ratification of the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Therefore, Dony Mask is interested in using two continents business cooperation to develop a distribution/agent partner system in Europe, selling its products to organizations, companies, and suppliers. for redistribution to retail consumers.

Currently, Dony Mask has an exclusive distributor in Belgium which is one of its distribution channels in Europe - Making Dony Mask easy to reach the cities of Antwerpen, Brugge, Brussels, Charleroi, Gent, Hasselt, Liege, Mons, Namur.

Dony Mask is a certified high-quality, unisex designed and eco-friendly reusable protective civil fabric masks made of a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial smart cloth. It is very comfortable to wear (exclusive stretch technology in the strap) and has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach.

The mask has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort and filters out dust, germs, allergens, animal hair, cigarette, and bacteria odors. DONY Mask is available in a variety of colors and for wholesale, branded, and bulk orders.

“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,” said Mr. Pham.

For more information about the Dony Mask launch in France - Italy - Germany, its B2B distribution, and exclusive partnerships policies, please visit Dony Garment Company's website at https://garment.dony.vn/ Or watch the video about Dony Mask now at http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA .

You can also have direct contact with the company's CEO, Mr. Henry Pham: +84985310123 - Email: quanganh@dony.vn.



“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

t's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

About Dony Garment Company



Dony Garment Company is a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing, established in 2009. Dony Garment is one of the largest Vietnam-based manufacturers of uniforms and suppliers for clothing stores and companies worldwide.

DONY Garment Company, in 2020 responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported across the world, including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Mr. Henry Pham: +84985310123 - Email: quanganh@dony.vn.

