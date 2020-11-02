Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $0.64 per diluted common share compared to net income of $3.7 million or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • A $2.5 million provision for loan losses was recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to economic uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the year to date provision to $10.1 million.
  • Efficiency ratio was 55.5% and 56.0% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 62.5% and 61.7% for the same periods in 2019.
  • The Company’s return on average assets  ("ROAA") and return on average common equity ("ROACE") were 0.73% and 7.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.84% and 8.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.68% and 7.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 0.87% and 9.22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") ROAA and PTPP ROACE increased to 1.46% and 15.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.26% and 13.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • PTPP ROA and ROACE were 1.53% and 15.9% during the first nine months of 2020 compared to 1.29% and 13.7% for the same period in 2019.
  • Subordinated debt of $20.0 million issued on October 14, 2020.

WALDORF, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the "Company"), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the "Bank"), today reported its results of operations for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $3.7 million or $0.66 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $10.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted common share compared to a net income for the comparable period of 2019 of $11.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, third quarter and year to date 2020 earnings were impacted by increased provisions for loan losses ("PLL") of $2.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

"As we continue to work with our customers during the pandemic, I am proud of our team's focus and commitment to each other and our communities, which has resulted in an increase in core earnings. We completed the third quarter of 2020 with net income of $3.8 million, which included a $2.5 million provision for loan losses," stated William J. Pasenelli, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company's pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income improved to $22.5 million, a $5.8 million or 35.1% increase over the first nine months of 2019. This has resulted in PTPP ROAA and ROACE improving to 1.53% and 15.9% during the first nine months of 2020."

"We are expecting the COVID-19 deferred portfolio to decrease from $251.5 million or 16.8% of loans at September 30, 2020 to between 2% and 4% by December 31, 2020," stated James M. Burke, Executive Vice President and Bank President. "Deferral customers are returning to normal payments as scheduled with very few exceptions. At this time, additional deferrals have only been granted to those clients in industries that have been the most negatively impacted by the pandemic. The continued improvement has been driven by the resilience of our local economy which is inextricably tied to federal government spending. Our ongoing commitment to our communities will continue by providing access to existing and future federal and state relief programs."

Balance Sheet - Asset Quality

COVID-19 Loan Programs

The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted a range of industries in the Company's footprint. The length and the severity of the pandemic could prevent our customers from fulfilling their financial obligations to the Company. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 as a $2 trillion legislative package. The goal of the CARES Act is to prevent a severe economic downturn through various measures, including direct financial aid to American families and economic stimulus to significantly impacted industry sectors. There have been additional clarifications to regulation and legislation since the original law was passed. The Company has taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of its employees and customers and to assist customers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have originated U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for our customers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had originated 963 SBA PPP loans with balances of $131.1 million. We are ready to assist our customers if an additional round of funding is authorized by the President of the United States ("POTUS") and Congress. No credit issues are anticipated with SBA PPP loans as they are guaranteed by the SBA and the Bank's allowance for loan loss does not include an allowance for U.S. SBA PPP loans.

We have payment deferral programs for our customers who are adversely affected by the pandemic. Beginning in April of 2020, the Company deferred either the full loan payment or the principal component of the loan payment between 90 and 180 days with most deferrals set to a six month period. As of September 30, 2020, $251.5 million or 16.8% of gross portfolio loans   had deferral agreements, down $13.4 million from $264.9 million or 17.7% of total gross portfolio loans as of June 30, 2020. These loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis and will not be considered delinquent loans or troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") upon completion of the modification agreements. Additionally, none of the deferrals are reflected in the Company’s asset quality measures (i.e., non-performing loans) due to the provision of the CARES Act that permits U.S. financial institutions to temporarily suspend the U.S. GAAP requirements to treat such short-term loan modifications as TDRs.

We expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have an adverse effect on our loan production and the credit quality of our loan portfolio during the remainder of 2020. Disruption to our customers could result in increased loan delinquencies and defaults and a decline in local loan demand. The Company's COVID-19 loan deferral commercial and retail programs could delay the identification and resolution of problem credits. Management believes impaired loans may increase in the future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank's borrowers in the hotel, restaurant and retail industries continue to endure economic distress, which may cause them to draw on their existing lines of credit. This scenario may adversely affect their ability to repay existing indebtedness and may impact the value of collateral. These developments, together with economic conditions, could materially impact our commercial real estate portfolio, particularly with respect to real estate with exposure to specific industries, and the value of certain collateral securing our loans. As a result, our financial condition, capital levels and results of operations could be adversely affected.

Below are schedules that provide information on the COVID-19 deferred loans. The schedules summarize the COVID-19 loan modifications by loan portfolio, the amount of interest recognized but not received, monthly interest and principal deferral amounts, maturity or next payment due dates and the Bank's industry classification using the North American Industry Classification System ("NAICS").

COVID-19 Deferred Loans September 30, 2020          
(dollars in thousands) Loan
Balances		 % of
Deferred
Loans		 % of Gross
Portfolio Loans		 Number
of Loans		 Interest
Recognized
Not Received		 Scheduled
Monthly
Principal		 Scheduled
Monthly
Interest
Commercial real estate $224,275  89.19% 14.98% 134 $4,015  $546  $806 
Residential first mortgages 12,665  5.04% 0.85% 36 275  33  43 
Residential rentals 7,598  3.02% 0.51% 27 196  31  34 
Commercial loans 336  0.13% 0.02% 3 7    1 
Consumer loans 1  % % 1      
Commercial equipment 6,600  2.62% 0.44% 49 89  115  24 
Total $251,475  100.00% 16.80% 250 $4,582  $725  $908 
                         


COVID-19 Deferred Loans - Next Payment Due by Month      
(dollars in thousands) Loan Balances % Number of Loans
October-20 $96,917  38.54% 109
November-20 121,588  48.35% 108
December-20 30,158  11.99% 27
January-21 2,812  1.12% 6
Total $251,475  100.00% 250
          


COVID-19 Deferred Loans by NAICS Industry    
(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 Number of Loans
Real Estate Rental and Leasing $114,542  88
Accommodation and Food Services 43,281  18
Other Services (except Public Administration) 40,974  25
Health Care and Social Assistance 11,273  11
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 7,337  11
Construction 5,863  12
Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 3,984  3
Transportation and Warehousing 4,285  15
Retail Trade 1,488  8
Educational Services 1,765  5
Other Industries, Residential Mortgages and Consumer ** 16,683  54
Total $251,475  250
** No NAICS code has been assigned.    


COVID-19 Deferred Loans by Top Four NAICS Industries    
(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 Number of Loans
Real Estate Rental and Leasing    
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Mini-warehouse) $94,382  50
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 11,017  18
Other Activities Related to Real Estate 3,963  7
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 3,506  6
General Rental Centers 830  3
Nonresidential Property Managers 600  2
Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers 126  1
Residential Property Managers 118  1
  $114,542  88
     
Accommodation and Food Services    
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels $34,095  9
Full-Service Restaurants 5,027  6
Limited-Service Restaurants 2,747  1
Caterers 1,412  2
  $43,281  18
     
Other Services (except Public Administration)    
Religious Organizations $28,607  16
Civic and Social Organizations 10,219  4
General Automotive Repair 848  1
Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services 661  3
Auto Body, Paint, & Interior Repair and Maintenance 639  1
  $40,974  25
     
Health Care and Social Assistance    
Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly $9,129  3
Offices of Physicians (except Mental Health Specialists) 1,297  2
Offices of Dentists 824  5
Offices of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, and Audiologists 23  1
  $11,273  11
       

Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") and provision for loan losses ("PLL")

Since December 31, 2019, the Company's general allowance increased reflecting economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and the specific allowance decreased as specifically identified impaired loans were resolved. ALLL levels increased to 1.26% of portfolio loans at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.75% at December 31, 2019. At and for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's ALLL increased $7.9 million or 72.1% to $18.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $10.9 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a $2.5 million and $10.1 million PLL for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $450,000 and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs also increased from comparable periods as we resolved several relationships that were substandard relationships prior to the pandemic. The Company's allowance methodology considers quantitative historical loss factors and qualitative factors to determine the estimated level of incurred losses in the Company's loan portfolios. The increased provision was primarily due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and considered the potential impact of our loan payment deferral program. The current year growth in the commercial loan portfolios also contributed to provision expense.

Management believes that COVID-19 deferred loans are more likely to default in the future and in our evaluation of the deferred loan portfolio, management considered the length of the deferral period, the type and amount of collateral and customer industries. The analysis considered the impact to the allowance model if certain metrics were available (e.g., delinquency), but will remain as unavailable indicators until most of our deferred loans return to a normal payment schedule. When most of the deferral periods end in the fourth quarter of 2020, we plan to use additional customer specific qualitative metrics in our ALLL calculation. The Company has established a process for tracking loans during the deferral period. All COVID-19 deferred loans are reviewed each quarter. Consistent with regulatory guidance, if new information during the deferral period indicates that there is evidence of default, the Bank may change the classification rating (e.g., change from passing credit to substandard) and accrual status (e.g., change from accrual to non-accrual status) as deemed appropriate. As of September 30, 2020, there were no COVID-19 deferred loans deemed to be non-accrual or substandard based on reviews.

Management believes that the allowance is adequate at September 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans may increase in future periods based on our belief that the credit quality of our loan portfolio could decline and loan defaults may increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Performing Assets

Classified assets decreased $10.0 million from $34.6 million at December 31, 2019 to $24.6 million at September 30, 2020. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The Company's risk rating process for classified loans is an important input into the Company's allowance methodology. Risk ratings are expected to be an important indicator in assessing ongoing credit risks of COVID-19 deferred loans.

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total gross portfolio loans and OREO decreased 14 basis points from 1.75% at December 31, 2019 to 1.61% at September 30, 2020. Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased 30 basis points from 1.46% at December 31, 2019 to 1.16% at September 30, 2020. 

Non-accrual loans increased $2.3 million from $17.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans during the first nine months 2020 was largely the result of several substandard classified relationships that were performing before the COVID-19 crisis. Non-accrual loans of $2.9 million (14%) were current with all payments of principal and interest with specific reserves of $42,000 at September 30, 2020. Delinquent non-accrual loans were $17.2 million (86%) with specific reserves of $468,000 at September 30, 2020.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company did not offer any COVID-19 deferrals to substandard credits and as of September 30, 2020 there were no non-accrual loans with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals in process. All COVID-19 deferred loans were current prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

The OREO balance decreased $3.8 million from $7.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $4.0 million at September 30, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, OREO additions of $1.2 million consisted of a commercial lot with a contract expected to settle during the fourth quarter of 2020. OREO disposals of $2.8 million netted losses of $7,000 on disposals for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $339.9 million, or 18.9%, to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to total assets of $1.80 billion at December 31, 2019 primarily due to increased net loans of $162.0 million with U.S. SBA PPP loans accounting for $131.1 million of the increase. In addition, total assets increased $21.6 million for investments, OREO decreased $3.8 million, cash increased $155.2 million and all other assets increased $4.9 million. The Company’s loan pipeline was approximately $152.0 million at September 30, 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, total net loans, which include portfolio loans and U.S. SBA PPP loans, increased 0.7% annualized or $3.0 million from $1,604.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,607.1 million at September 30, 2020. Gross portfolio loans increased 1.0% annualized or $3.8 million from $1,492.7 million at June 30, 2020 to $1,496.5 million at September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $687 million or 339% and $639 million or 320%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of risk-based capital at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were $144 million or 71% and $147 million or 74%, respectively. Regulatory loan concentrations increased in the first nine months of 2020 due to commercial real estate growth and due to a reduction in total regulatory capital from the redemption of the $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes in February 2020.

Funding

The Bank uses retail deposits and wholesale funding. Wholesale funding includes short-term borrowings, long-term debt and brokered deposits. Retail deposits continue to be the most significant source of funds totaling $1,768.6 million or 97.1% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $1,510.8 million or 97.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. Wholesale funding, which consisted of FHLB advances and brokered deposits, was $53.3 million or 2.9% of funding at September 30, 2020 compared to $46.4 million or 3.0% of funding at December 31, 2019. The September 30, 2020 Federal Reserve Bank's PPPLF Program outstanding balance of $85.9 million is excluded from the preceding deposit and wholesale analysis.

Total deposits increased $267.8 million or 17.71% (23.6% annualized) at September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019. The increase comprised a $298.5 million increase to transaction deposits offsetting a $30.7 million decrease to time deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $119.7 million or 49.62% at September 30, 2020, representing 20.3% of deposits, compared to 15.95% of deposits at December 31, 2019. The Bank increased on-balance sheet liquidity in the first nine months as deposit balances increased compared to the prior year. Customer deposit balances increased due to new customer acquisitions as well as lower levels of consumer and business spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management has increased oversight and review of customer line of credit usage. If we were to experience increases in draws on customer lines of credit or decreased deposit levels in future periods as a result of the distressed economic conditions in our market areas relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, our level of borrowed funds could increase.

Stockholders' Equity and Regulatory Capital

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total stockholders’ equity increased $11.4 million due to net income of $10.0 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $3.3 million due to increased unrealized gains in the investment portfolio and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $225,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by common dividends paid of $2.1 million.

The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets decreased to 8.49% at September 30, 2020 from 9.44% at December 31, 2019 (see Non-GAAP reconciliation schedules). The decrease in the TCE ratio was due primarily to significant increases in cash and loans from COVID-19 government stimulus. In April 2020, banking regulators issued an interim final rule that excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans pledged under the PPPLF from the calculation of the leverage ratio. In addition, the interim final rule excluded U.S. SBA PPP loans from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios by assigning a zero percent risk weight. The Company remains well capitalized at September 30, 2020 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets ("leverage ratio") of 9.73% at September 30, 2020 compared to 10.08% at December 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2019, the Company issued a total of 312,747 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 in a private placement offering. The Company received net proceeds of $10.6 million after deal expenses. On February 15, 2020, the Company used the proceeds and a cash dividend from the Bank to redeem the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.

Due to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, on October 14, 2020, the Company issued $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount 4.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Offering"), which will be treated as Tier 2 Capital at the Company. The Company contributed $10.0 million of net proceeds from the Offering to the Bank as Tier 1 Capital on October 15, 2020 and may use the remainder of the Offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, to support bank regulatory capital ratios and for potential common stock share repurchases.

Results of Operations

  Three Months Ended September 30,    
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change
         
Interest and dividend income $17,483  $18,259  $(776)  (4.2)%
Interest expense 2,115  4,734  (2,619)  (55.3)%
Net interest income 15,368  13,525  1,843   13.6 %
Provision for loan losses 2,500  450  2,050   455.6 %
Noninterest income 1,666  1,239  427   34.5 %
Noninterest expense 9,451  9,224  227   2.5 %
Income before income taxes 5,083  5,090  (7)  (0.1)%
Income tax (income) expense 1,284  1,397  (113)  (8.1)%
Net income $3,799  $3,693  $106   2.9 %
                  

The increase to net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 was due to increased net interest income and noninterest income, a decrease in income tax expense partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  Nine Months Ended September 30,    
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change
         
Interest and dividend income $53,160  $54,174  $(1,014)  (1.9)%
Interest expense 8,215  14,353  (6,138)  (42.8)%
Net interest income 44,945  39,821  5,124   12.9 %
Provision for loan losses 10,100  1,325  8,775   662.3 %
Noninterest income 6,046  3,553  2,493   70.2 %
Noninterest expense 28,531  26,745  1,786   6.7 %
Income before income taxes 12,360  15,304  (2,944)  (19.2)%
Income tax expense 2,363  4,107  (1,744)  (42.5)%
Net income $9,997  $11,197  $(1,200)  (10.7)%
                  

The decrease to net income in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 was due to increased provision for loan losses related to the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased noninterest expense partially offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income and a decrease to income tax expense. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a change in the Company's state tax apportionment approach that was implemented in the first quarter of 2020 as well as lower pre-tax income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.84 million or 13.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased six basis points from 3.33% for the comparable period. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from significant decreases in interest expense from lower funding costs. Interest income decreased from significantly lower asset yields partially offset by increased interest income from larger average balances.

Net interest income increased $5.1 million or 12.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin of 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was two basis points higher than the 3.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first nine months of 2019 resulted primarily from the Company’s interest earning asset yields decreasing at a slower rate than overall funding costs. Interest earning asset yields decreased 57 basis points from 4.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s cost of funds decreased 61 basis points from 1.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 0.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest margin was reduced six basis points as a result of net U.S. SBA PPP loans and Federal Reserve PPPLF funding.

The sharp decline in interest rates during the first nine months of 2020 not only reduced interest income on floating-rate commercial loans and liquid interest-earning assets, but it also reduced competitive pressures and depositor expectations concerning deposit interest rates. Due to a slightly liability-sensitive balance sheet, the Company increased its net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020, had stable margins during the second quarter of 2020 after adjusting for PPP loan and funding activity and had minimal net interest margin compression of seven basis point in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin declined from 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Some compression of our net interest margin is probable in the fourth quarter of 2020 as interest-earning assets begin to reprice faster than interest-bearing liabilities. The Bank's loan growth may slow due to overall economic conditions. Conversely, PPP loan forgiveness will positively impact margins and net interest income in the quarter(s) of forgiveness with the recognition of remaining net deferred fees.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $427,000 or 34.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase for the comparable periods was primarily due to new revenues from interest rate protection referral fee income and gains on the sale of investment securities. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank began referring customers to a third-party financial institution that offers interest rate protection for the length of a loan. Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets was 0.32% and 0.28%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Noninterest income increased $2.5 million or 70.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increases were primarily due to increased interest rate protection referral fee income of $1.8 million and $670,000 in gains on sales of investments. Noninterest income as a percentage of assets was 0.41% and 0.27%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted spending habits of customers and reduced growth in service fee income as well as curtailed expected commercial loan volume which impacts interest rate protection agreement referral fee opportunities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $227,000 or a modest 2.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was due to increases in data processing, professional fees, FDIC insurance and OREO. Data processing costs are comparable to average 2020 quarterly expenses and include the Bank's continued investment in technology with the addition of the nCino Bank Operating System. The Company's investments in technology have slowed the growth of expenses as the asset size of the Bank has increased. The increase in FDIC insurance for the third quarter of 2020 was due to the application of a $172,000 FDIC insurance credit taken in the third quarter of 2019. Increased OREO expenses reflect management's actions in 2020 to reduce non-performing assets. These increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by reductions in compensation and benefits and advertising. Compensation and benefits were lower in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to reductions in health care costs and 401K employer contributions. The Company's projected quarterly expense run rate for the remainder of 2020 remains between $9.2-$9.4 million.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 62.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 6.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense for the comparable periods was primarily due to increased OREO expenses. Noninterest expense increased for the comparable periods as increases in data processing, professional fees and FDIC insurance were offset by decreases in all other operating expenses including occupancy, advertising, depreciation and other expenses. Noninterest expense increased $234,000 or less than 1% for the comparable periods if OREO expenses were excluded.

Year to date compensation and benefits for the nine months ended were reduced a total $484,000 due to the allocation of deferred costs for U.S. SBA PPP loans originated during the second and third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 61.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company’s net operating expense ratio was 1.53% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.79% at September 30, 2019. The efficiency and net operating expense ratios have improved (decreased) as the Company has been able to generate more noninterest income while controlling expense growth.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the effective tax rate at 19.1%.The Company's new state tax apportionment approach was implemented during the first quarter of 2020 and included the impact of amended income tax filings of the Company and Bank. Management evaluated the tax position and determined the change in tax position qualified as a change in estimate under FASB ASC Section 250. The following table shows a breakdown of income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 split between the apportionment adjustment and a normalized 2020 income tax provision:

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands) Tax Provision Effective Tax Rate
Income tax apportionment adjustment $(743) (6.0)%
Income taxes before apportionment adjustment 3,106  25.1 %
Income tax expense as reported $2,363  19.1 %
     
Income before income taxes $12,360   
       

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $2.1 billion. Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company's banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to any acquisition we have undertaking or that we undertake in the future; plans and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic (including the length of time that the pandemic continues, the ability of states and local governments to successfully implement the lifting of restrictions on movement and the potential imposition of further restrictions on movement and travel in the future, the effect of the pandemic on the general economy and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments, and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates); the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition, or any other acquisition that we undertake in the future; may not be realized within the expected time frames; changes in The Community Financial Corporation or Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s strategy, costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; availability of and costs associated with obtaining adequate and timely sources of liquidity; the ability to maintain credit quality; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the impact of government shutdowns or sequestration; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Period Ended June 30, 2020, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of September 30, 2020. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Interest and Dividend Income          
Loans, including fees $16,176  $16,277  $16,502  $16,565  $16,542 
Interest and dividends on securities 1,269  1,341  1,469  1,508  1,606 
Interest on deposits with banks 38  20  68  206  111 
Total Interest and Dividend Income 17,483  17,638  18,039  18,279  18,259 
Interest Expense          
Deposits 1,534  1,937  3,044  3,777  3,867 
Short-term borrowings 14  28  69  65  140 
Long-term debt 567  449  573  724  727 
Total Interest Expense 2,115  2,414  3,686  4,566  4,734 
Net Interest Income (NII) 15,368  15,224  14,353  13,713  13,525 
Provision for loan losses 2,500  3,500  4,100  805  450 
NII After Provision For Loan Losses  12,868  11,724  10,253  12,908  13,075 
Noninterest Income          
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 49  35  14  131  109 
Gain on sale of assets 6         
Net gains on sale of investment securities 229  112  329  226   
Unrealized gain (losses) on equity securities   40  75  (22) 35 
Loss on premises and equipment held for sale       (1)  
Income from bank owned life insurance 222  220  219  223  223 
Service charges 839  709  982  916  834 
Referral fee income 321  1,143  502  740  38 
Total Noninterest Income 1,666  2,259  2,121  2,213  1,239 
Noninterest Expense          
Compensation and benefits 5,099  4,714  5,188  5,408  5,353 
OREO valuation allowance and expenses 421  1,100  782  212  263 
Sub Total 5,520  5,814  5,970  5,620  5,616 
Operating Expenses          
Occupancy expense 734  736  734  812  730 
Advertising 129  130  121  152  250 
Data processing expense 990  924  928  780  793 
Professional fees 652  477  626  649  523 
Depreciation of premises and equipment 142  151  158  165  165 
Telephone communications 43  53  43  39  46 
Office supplies 31  30  31  45  34 
FDIC Insurance 249  260  170  (3) 2 
Core deposit intangible amortization 144  151  157  163  169 
Other 817  671  745  1,066  896 
Total Operating Expenses 3,931  3,583  3,713  3,868  3,608 
Total Noninterest Expense 9,451  9,397  9,683  9,488  9,224 
Income before income taxes 5,083  4,586  2,691  5,633  5,090 
Income tax expense 1,284  1,136  (57) 1,558  1,397 
Net Income $3,799  $3,450  $2,748  $4,075  $3,693 
                     

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $93,130  $103,914  $15,498  $25,065  $37,923 
Federal funds sold 69,431  29,456      42,205 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 25,132  13,051  10,344  7,404  36,563 
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value 229,620  234,982  214,163  208,187  131,288 
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost         88,654 
Equity securities carried at fair value through income 4,851  4,831  4,768  4,669  4,665 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 209  209  209  209  209 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost 3,415  4,691  5,627  3,447  4,510 
Net U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection ("PPP") Loans 127,811  125,638       
Portfolio Loans Receivable net of allowance for loan losses of $18,829, $16,319, $15,061, $10,942 and $11,252 1,479,313  1,478,498  1,477,087  1,445,109  1,405,856 
Net Loans 1,607,124  1,604,136  1,477,087  1,445,109  1,405,856 
Goodwill 10,835  10,835  10,835  10,835  10,835 
Premises and equipment, net 20,671  20,972  21,305  21,662  22,320 
Premises and equipment held for sale 430  430  430  430   
Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,998  3,695  6,338  7,773  10,195 
Accrued interest receivable 8,975  6,773  5,077  5,019  5,213 
Investment in bank owned life insurance 37,841  37,619  37,399  37,180  36,958 
Core deposit intangible 1,666  1,810  1,961  2,118  2,281 
Net deferred tax assets 7,307  6,565  6,421  6,168  5,979 
Right of use assets - operating leases 8,005  8,132  8,257  8,382  8,521 
Other assets 4,797  1,655  902  3,879  1,557 
Total Assets $2,137,437  $2,093,756  $1,826,621  $1,797,536  $1,855,732 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $360,839  $356,196  $254,114  $241,174  $243,425 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,418,767  1,314,168  1,258,475  1,270,663  1,316,535 
Total deposits 1,779,606  1,670,364  1,512,589  1,511,837  1,559,960 
Short-term borrowings   5,000  27,000  5,000  15,000 
Long-term debt 42,319  67,336  67,353  40,370  55,387 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") Advance 85,893  126,801       
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs) 12,000  12,000  12,000  12,000  12,000 
Subordinated notes - 6.25%       23,000  23,000 
Lease liabilities - operating leases 8,193  8,296  8,397  8,495  8,607 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,576  14,517  14,015  15,340  14,369 
Total Liabilities 1,944,587  1,904,314  1,641,354  1,616,042  1,688,323 
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock 59  59  59  59  56 
Additional paid in capital 95,799  95,687  95,581  95,474  84,713 
Retained earnings 92,814  89,781  87,070  85,059  81,682 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,780  4,517  3,159  1,504  1,715 
Unearned ESOP shares (602) (602) (602) (602) (757)
Total Stockholders' Equity 192,850  189,442  185,267  181,494  167,409 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,137,437  $2,093,756  $1,826,621  $1,797,536  $1,855,732 
Common shares issued and outstanding 5,911,940  5,911,715  5,910,064  5,900,249  5,583,492 
                

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
KEY OPERATING RATIOS          
Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.73% 0.69% 0.61% 0.91% 0.84%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.46  1.62  1.51  1.43  1.26 
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 7.86  7.27  6.00  9.58  8.86 
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 15.69  17.03  14.82  15.14  13.29 
Average total equity to average total assets 9.33  9.52  10.20  9.46  9.50 
Interest rate spread 3.15  3.21  3.21  3.05  3.07 
Net interest margin 3.27  3.34  3.43  3.29  3.33 
Cost of funds 0.46  0.54  0.93  1.14  1.21 
Cost of deposits 0.37  0.48  0.82  1.00  1.05 
Cost of debt 1.16  1.06  2.61  3.19  3.54 
Efficiency ratio 55.48  53.75  58.78  59.58  62.48 
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.82  1.88  2.15  2.11  2.10 
Net operating expense to average assets 1.50  1.43  1.68  1.62  1.82 
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 125.40  125.51  124.44  122.50  122.24 
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans   0.61    0.32  0.03 
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Basic net income per common share $0.64  $0.59  $0.47  $0.73  $0.66 
Diluted net income per common share 0.64  0.59  0.47  0.73  0.66 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.125  0.125  0.125  0.13  0.13 
Basic - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,895,074  5,894,009  5,886,981  5,563,455  5,560,878 
Diluted - weighted average common shares outstanding 5,895,074  5,894,009  5,886,981  5,563,455  5,560,878 
ASSET QUALITY          
Total assets $2,137,437  $2,093,756  $1,826,621  $1,797,536  $1,855,732 
Gross portfolio loans (1) 1,496,532  1,492,745  1,490,089  1,454,172  1,415,417 
Classified assets 24,600  25,115  33,489  34,636  37,166 
Allowance for loan losses 18,829  16,319  15,061  10,942  11,252 
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days 838  5,843  7,921  549  2,252 
Past due loans >=90 days 17,230  20,072  12,877  12,778  11,673 
Total past due loans (2) (3) 18,068  25,915  20,798  13,327  13,925 
Non-accrual loans (4)  20,148  22,896  16,349  17,857  15,433 
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) 573  593  641  650  655 
Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,998  3,695  6,338  7,773  10,195 
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs $24,719  $27,184  $23,328  $26,280  $26,283 

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1) Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio. Asset quality ratios for loans exclude U.S. SBA PPP loans.
(2) Delinquency excludes Purchase Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans.
(3) As of October 30, 2020 there were zero loans that were reported as delinquent as of September 30, 2020 with approved COVID-19 loan deferrals not yet completed.
(4) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $2.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - Continued
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS

  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (1)          
Classified assets to total assets 1.15% 1.20% 1.83% 1.93% 2.00%
Classified assets to risk-based capital 11.89  12.49  17.00  16.21  18.63 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.26  1.09  1.01  0.75  0.79 
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 93.45  71.27  92.12  61.28  72.91 
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans 0.06  0.39  0.53  0.04  0.16 
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans 1.15  1.34  0.86  0.88  0.82 
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans 1.21  1.74  1.40  0.92  0.98 
Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.35  1.53  1.10  1.23  1.09 
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans 1.38  1.57  1.14  1.27  1.14 
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets 1.13  1.27  1.24  1.43  1.38 
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total loans and OREO 1.61  1.78  1.52  1.75  1.80 
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets 1.16  1.30  1.28  1.46  1.42 
COMMON SHARE DATA          
Book value per common share $32.62  $32.05  $31.35  $30.76  $29.98 
Tangible book value per common share** 30.51  29.91  29.18  28.57  27.63 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,911,940  5,911,715  5,910,064  5,900,249  5,583,492 
OTHER DATA          
Full-time equivalent employees  189   194   196   194   198 
Branches  12   12   12   12   12 
Loan Production Offices  4   4   4   5   5 
CAPITAL RATIOS           
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.73% 9.76% 10.20% 10.08% 9.49%
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 11.11  11.12  11.04  11.11  10.35 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.87  11.89  11.82  11.91  11.16 
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 13.06  12.94  12.80  14.16  13.48 
Common equity to assets 9.02  9.05  10.14  10.10  9.02 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ** 8.49  8.50  9.51  9.44  8.37 

** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.
____________________________________

(1)     Asset quality ratios are calculated using total portfolio loans. Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio.


SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019
Interest and Dividend Income    
Loans, including fees $48,955  $49,037 
Interest and dividends on securities 4,079  4,906 
Interest on deposits with banks 126  231 
Total Interest and Dividend Income 53,160  54,174 
Interest Expense    
Deposits 6,515  11,601 
Short-term borrowings 111  709 
Long-term debt 1,589  2,043 
Total Interest Expense 8,215  14,353 
Net Interest Income (NII) 44,945  39,821 
Provision for loan losses 10,100  1,325 
NII After Provision For Loan Losses  34,845  38,496 
Noninterest Income    
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges 98  204 
Gain on sale of assets 6   
Net gains on sale of investment securities 670   
Unrealized gain on equity securities 115  156 
Income from bank owned life insurance 661  662 
Service charges 2,530  2,392 
Referral fee income 1,966  139 
Total Noninterest Income 6,046  3,553 
Noninterest Expense    
Compensation and benefits 15,001  15,037 
OREO valuation allowance and expenses 2,303  751 
Sub-total 17,304  15,788 
Operating Expense    
Occupancy expense 2,204  2,289 
Advertising 380  610 
Data processing expense 2,842  2,268 
Professional fees 1,755  1,547 
Depreciation of premises and equipment 451  520 
Telephone communications 139  164 
Office supplies 92  104 
FDIC Insurance 679  337 
Core deposit intangible amortization 452  525 
Other 2,233  2,593 
Total Operating Expense 11,227  10,957 
Total Noninterest Expense 28,531  26,745 
Income before income taxes 12,360  15,304 
Income tax expense 2,363  4,107 
Net Income $9,997  $11,197 
         

SUPPLEMENTAL YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL DATA 

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
KEY OPERATING RATIOS    
Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.68% 0.87%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA** 1.53  1.29 
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 7.06  9.22 
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE** 15.86  13.70 
Average total equity to average total assets 9.66  9.38 
Interest rate spread 3.19  3.07 
Net interest margin 3.34  3.32 
Cost of funds 0.63  1.24 
Cost of deposits 0.55  1.07 
Cost of debt 1.42  3.72 
Efficiency ratio 55.95  61.66 
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.95  2.07 
Net operating expense to average assets 1.53  1.79 
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities 125.14  121.31 
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans 0.20  0.10 
COMMON SHARE DATA    
Basic net income per common share $1.70  $2.01 
Diluted net income per common share 1.70  2.01 
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.38  0.38 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:    
Basic 5,892,107  5,559,622 
Diluted 5,892,107  5,559,622 

____________________________________
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain performance measures, which exclude intangible assets. These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Total assets $2,137,437  $2,093,756  $1,826,621  $1,797,536  $1,855,732 
Less: intangible assets          
Goodwill 10,835  10,835  10,835  10,835  10,835 
Core deposit intangible 1,666  1,810  1,961  2,118  2,281 
Total intangible assets 12,501  12,645  12,796  12,953  13,116 
Tangible assets $2,124,936  $2,081,111  $1,813,825  $1,784,583  $1,842,616 
           
Total common equity $192,850  $189,442  $185,267  $181,494  $167,409 
Less: intangible assets 12,501  12,645  12,796  12,953  13,116 
Tangible common equity $180,349  $176,797  $172,471  $168,541  $154,293 
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period 5,911,940  5,911,715  5,910,064  5,900,249  5,583,492 
           
GAAP common equity to assets 9.02% 9.05% 10.14% 10.10% 9.02%
Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.49% 8.50% 9.51% 9.44% 8.37%
           
GAAP common book value per share $32.62  $32.05  $31.35  $30.76  $29.98 
Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share $30.51  $29.91  $29.18  $28.57  $27.63 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income, PTPP Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and PTPP Return on Average Common Equity ("ROACE")

We believe that pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects our profitability before income taxes and loan loss provisions, allows investors to better assess our operating income and expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with credit provisions and different state income tax rates for comparable institutions. We also believe that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on the loan loss provisions of various institutions will likely vary based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution.

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Net income (as reported) $3,799  $3,450  $2,748   $4,075  $3,693  $9,997  $11,197 
Provision for loan losses 2,500  3,500  4,100   805  450  10,100  1,325 
Income tax expenses 1,284  1,136  (57)  1,558  1,397  2,363  4,107 
Non-GAAP PTPP income $7,583   $8,086   $6,791    $6,438   $5,540   $22,460   $16,629  
               
GAAP ROAA 0.73% 0.69% 0.61 % 0.91% 0.84% 0.68% 0.87%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROAA 1.46% 1.62% 1.51 % 1.43% 1.26% 1.53% 1.29%
               
GAAP ROACE 7.86% 7.27% 6.00 % 9.58% 8.86% 7.06% 9.22%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision ROACE 15.69% 17.03% 14.82 % 15.14% 13.29% 15.86% 13.70%
               
Average assets $2,071,487  $1,995,552  $1,797,426   $1,797,182  $1,755,022  $1,955,247  $1,725,339 
Average equity $193,351  $189,890  $183,272   $170,058  $166,695  $188,853  $161,873 



AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Three Months Ended
  2020 2019 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Commercial real estate $1,006,436  $10,627 4.22% $923,724  $10,790 4.67% $1,006,436  $10,627 4.22% $981,188  $10,537 4.30%
Residential first mortgages 157,039  1,188 3.03% 160,609  1,486 3.70% 157,039  1,188 3.03% 168,958  1,397 3.31%
Residential rentals 132,572  1,499 4.52% 119,343  1,618 5.42% 132,572  1,499 4.52% 131,018  1,521 4.64%
Construction and land development 38,861  448 4.61% 31,200  459 5.88% 38,861  448 4.61% 39,856  445 4.47%
Home equity and second mortgages 32,670  295 3.61% 36,061  538 5.97% 32,670  295 3.61% 35,135  318 3.62%
Commercial and equipment loans 116,472  1,205 4.14% 116,329  1,635 5.62% 116,472  1,205 4.14% 131,186  1,554 4.74%
SBA PPP loans 127,092  902 2.84%    % 127,092  902 2.84% 90,132  493 2.19%
Consumer loans 1,102  12 4.36% 945  16 6.77% 1,102  12 4.36% 1,119  12 4.29%
Allowance for loan losses (16,738)  % (11,046)  % (16,738)  % (15,597)  %
Loan portfolio (1) $1,595,506  $16,176 4.06% $1,377,165  $16,542 4.80% $1,595,506  $16,176 4.06% $1,562,995  $16,277 4.17%
Taxable investment securities 218,305  1,143 2.09% 232,707  1,606 2.76% 218,305  1,143 2.09% 211,917  1,248 2.36%
Nontaxable investment securities 23,633  126 2.13%    % 23,633  126 2.13% 12,586  93 2.96%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 24,713  25 0.40% 2,901  33 4.55% 24,713  25 0.40% 17,384  11 0.25%
Federal funds sold 20,561  13 0.25% 10,788  78 2.89% 20,561  13 0.25% 15,893  9 0.23%
Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,882,718  17,483 3.71% 1,623,561  18,259 4.50% 1,882,718  17,483 3.71% 1,820,775  17,638 3.87%
Cash and cash equivalents 87,895      26,253      87,895      73,206     
Goodwill 10,835      10,835      10,835      10,835     
Core deposit intangible 1,761      2,392      1,761      1,909     
Other assets 88,278      91,981      88,278      88,827     
Total Assets $2,071,487       $1,755,022       $2,071,487       $1,995,552      
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $351,951  $ % $235,950  $ % $351,951  $ % $332,642  $ %
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Savings 89,036  20 0.09% 70,669  18 0.10% 89,036  20 0.09% 81,019  30 0.15%
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 848,981  313 0.15% 706,574  1,624 0.92% 848,981  313 0.15% 816,836  481 0.24%
Certificates of deposit 363,296  1,201 1.32% 453,014  2,225 1.96% 363,296  1,201 1.32% 373,129  1,426 1.53%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,301,313  1,534 0.47% 1,230,257  3,867 1.26% 1,301,313  1,534 0.47% 1,270,984  1,937 0.61%
Total Deposits 1,653,264  1,534 0.37% 1,466,207  3,867 1.05% 1,653,264  1,534 0.37% 1,603,626  1,937 0.48%
Long-term debt 63,847  380 2.38% 40,447  223 2.21% 63,847  380 2.38% 67,342  276 1.64%
Short-term debt 3,159  14 1.77% 22,509  140 2.49% 3,159  14 1.77% 13,077  28 0.86%
PPPLF Advance 121,070  107 0.35%    % 121,070  107 0.35% 87,332  76 0.35%
Subordinated Notes    % 23,000  359 6.24%    %    %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000  80 2.67% 12,000  145 4.83% 12,000  80 2.67% 12,000  97 3.23%
Total Debt 200,076  581 1.16% 97,956  867 3.54% 200,076  581 1.16% 179,751  477 1.06%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,501,389  2,115 0.56% 1,328,213  4,734 1.43% 1,501,389  2,115 0.56% 1,450,735  2,414 0.67%
Total Funds 1,853,340  2,115 0.46% 1,564,163  4,734 1.21% 1,853,340  2,115 0.46% 1,783,377  2,414 0.54%
Other liabilities 24,796      24,164      24,796      22,285     
Stockholders' equity 193,351      166,695      193,351      189,890     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,071,487       $1,755,022       $2,071,487       $1,995,552      
                         
Net interest income   $15,368     $13,525     $15,368     $15,224  
                         
Interest rate spread     3.15%     3.07%     3.15%     3.21%
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.27%     3.33%     3.27%     3.34%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     125.40%     122.24%     125.40%     125.51%
Average loans to average deposits     96.51%     93.93%     96.51%     97.47%
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **     78.03%     69.10%     78.03%     76.73%
                         
Cost of funds     0.46%     1.21%     0.46%     0.54%
Cost of deposits     0.37%     1.05%     0.37%     0.48%
Cost of debt     1.16%     3.54%     1.16%     1.06%

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $111,000, $242,000 and $181,000 of accretion interest for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.


AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Cost
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Commercial real estate $981,944  $32,406 4.40% $903,984  $31,972 4.72%
Residential first mortgages 165,632  4,098 3.30% 157,429  4,383 3.71%
Residential rentals 131,839  4,373 4.42% 122,606  4,701 5.11%
Construction and land development 38,608  1,360 4.70% 32,550  1,429 5.85%
Home equity and second mortgages 34,604  1,066 4.11% 36,407  1,589 5.82%
Commercial and equipment loans 119,927  4,219 4.69% 116,083  4,918 5.65%
SBA PPP loans 76,418  1,395 2.43%    %
Consumer loans 1,113  38 4.55% 886  45 6.77%
Allowance for loan losses (14,521)  % (11,067)  %
Loan portfolio (1) $1,535,564  $48,955 4.25% $1,358,878  $49,037 4.81%
Taxable investment securities 215,223  3,854 2.39  230,708  4,906 2.84 
Nontaxable investment securities 12,144  225 2.47      
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 16,246  87 0.71  3,204  104 4.33 
Federal funds sold 13,520  39 0.38  5,802  127 2.92 
Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,792,697  53,160 3.95  1,598,592  54,174 4.52 
Cash and cash equivalents 61,832      21,438     
Goodwill 10,835      10,835     
Core deposit intangible 1,910      2,565     
Other assets 87,973      91,909     
Total Assets $1,955,247       $1,725,339      
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 310,451   % 221,315   %
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Savings 80,412  68 0.11  70,559  $53 0.10 
Interest-bearing demand and money market accounts 816,975  2,118 0.35  690,208  4,984 0.96 
Certificates of deposit 375,606  4,329 1.54  458,376  6,564 1.91 
Total Interest-bearing deposits 1,272,993  6,515 0.68  1,219,143  11,601 1.27 
Total Deposits 1,583,444  6,515 0.55  1,440,458  11,601 1.07 
Debt:            
Long-term debt 62,101  916 1.97  27,094  515 2.53 
Short-term borrowings 10,895  111 1.36  36,492  709 2.59 
PPPLF Advances 69,656  182 0.35      
Subordinated Notes 4,953  184 4.95  23,000  1,078 6.25 
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior subordinated debentures 12,000  307 3.41  12,000  450 5.00 
Total Debt 159,605  1,700 1.42  98,586  2,752 3.72 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,432,598  8,215 0.76  1,317,729  14,353 1.45 
Total funds 1,743,049  8,215 0.63  1,539,044  14,353 1.24 
Other liabilities 23,345      24,422     
Stockholders' equity 188,853      161,873     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,955,247       $1,725,339      
             
Net interest income   $44,945     $39,821  
             
Interest rate spread     3.19%     3.07%
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.34%     3.32%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     125.14%     121.31%
Average loans to average deposits     96.98%     94.34%
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **     76.28%     68.18%
             
Cost of funds     0.63%     1.24%
Cost of deposits     0.55%     1.07%
Cost of debt     1.42%     3.72%

(1) Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $514,000 and $624,000 of accretion interest during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.


SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands)

BY LOAN TYPE September 30, 2020 % June 30, 2020 % March 31, 2020 % December 31, 2019 % September 30, 2019 %
Portfolio Type:                    
Commercial real estate $1,021,987  68.29 % $996,111  66.73% $977,678  65.61% $964,777  66.34% $932,344  65.86%
Residential first mortgages 147,756  9.87 % 165,670  11.10% 170,795  11.46% 167,710  11.53% 163,727  11.57%
Residential rentals 137,950  9.22 % 132,590  8.88% 133,016  8.93% 123,601  8.50% 121,170  8.56%
Construction and land development 36,061  2.41 % 37,580  2.52% 38,627  2.59% 34,133  2.35% 30,774  2.17%
Home equity and second mortgages 31,427  2.10 % 33,873  2.27% 35,937  2.41% 36,098  2.48% 36,182  2.56%
Commercial loans 58,894  3.94 % 63,249  4.24% 70,971  4.76% 63,102  4.34% 69,179  4.89%
Consumer loans 1,081  0.07 % 1,117  0.07% 1,134  0.08% 1,104  0.08% 937  0.07%
Commercial equipment 61,376  4.10 % 62,555  4.19% 61,931  4.16% 63,647  4.38% 61,104  4.32%
Gross portfolio loans 1,496,532  100.00 % 1,492,745  100.00% 1,490,089  100.00% 1,454,172  100.00% 1,415,417  100.00%
Net deferred costs 1,610  (0.11)% 2,072  0.14% 2,059  0.14% 1,879  0.13% 1,691  0.12%
Allowance for loan losses (18,829)   (16,319)   (15,061)   (10,942)   (11,252)  
  (17,219)   (14,247)   (13,002)   (9,063)   (9,561)  
Net portfolio loans $1,479,313    $1,478,498    $1,477,087    $1,445,109    $1,405,856   
                     
U.S. SBA PPP loans $131,088    $129,384    $    $    $   
Net deferred fees (3,277)   (3,746)              
Net SBA PPP loans $127,811    $125,638    $    $    $   
                     
Total net loans $1,607,124    $1,604,136    $1,477,087    $1,445,109    $1,405,856   
                     
Gross loans $1,627,620    $1,622,129    $1,490,089    $1,454,172    $1,415,417   
                               

END OF PERIOD CONTRACTUAL RATES

The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest: 

  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate		 EOP Contractual
Interest rate
Commercial real estate 4.20% 4.32% 4.52% 4.59% 4.64%
Residential first mortgages 3.93% 3.93% 3.93% 3.95% 3.96%
Residential rentals 4.30% 4.45% 4.69% 4.79% 4.80%
Construction and land development 4.40% 4.46% 5.02% 5.12% 5.29%
Home equity and second mortgages 3.56% 3.56% 4.89% 4.90% 5.38%
Commercial loans 4.51% 4.53% 4.92% 5.26% 5.65%
Consumer loans 5.94% 6.05% 6.17% 6.25% 6.41%
Commercial equipment 4.42% 4.44% 4.46% 4.49% 4.59%
U.S. SBA PPP loans 1.00% 1.00% % % %
Total Loans 3.94% 4.03% 4.51% 4.58% 4.66%
Yields without U.S. SBA PPP Loans 4.20  4.29% % % %


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

  For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Beginning of period $16,319   $15,061   $10,942  $11,252   $10,918  
Charge-offs (65)  (2,262)    (1,155)  (144) 
Recoveries 75   20   19  40   28  
Net charge-offs 10   (2,242)  19  (1,115)  (116) 
Provision for loan losses 2,500   3,500   4,100  805   450  
End of period $18,829   $16,319   $15,061  $10,942   $11,252  
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (annualized)  % (0.61)% % (0.32)% (0.03)%
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross portfolio loans1        
General allowance $18,319   $16,215   $13,412  $10,114   $9,776  
Specific allowance 510   104   1,649  828   1,476  
  $18,829   $16,319   $15,061  $10,942   $11,252  
General allowance 1.22 % 1.09 % 0.90% 0.70 % 0.69 %
Specific allowance 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11% 0.05 % 0.10 %
Allowance to gross portfolio loans 1.26 % 1.09 % 1.01% 0.75 % 0.79 %
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.06% 0.79 % 0.85 %


CLASSIFIED AND SPECIAL MENTION ASSETS

The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively: 

  As of
(dollars in thousands) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016
Classified loans              
Substandard $20,602  $21,420  $27,151  $26,863  $32,226  $40,306  $30,463 
Doubtful             137 
Total classified loans 20,602  21,420  27,151  26,863  32,226  40,306  30,600 
Special mention loans 2,440  1,025  1,045      96   
Total classified and special mention loans $23,042  $22,445  $28,196  $26,863  $32,226  $40,402  $30,600 
               
Classified loans $20,602  $21,420  $27,151  $26,863  $32,226  $40,306  $30,600 
Classified securities         482  651  883 
Other real estate owned 3,998  3,695  6,338  7,773  8,111  9,341  7,763 
Total classified assets $24,600  $25,115  $33,489  $34,636  $40,819  $50,298  $39,246 
               
Total classified assets as a percentage of total assets 1.15% 1.20% 1.83% 1.93% 2.42% 3.58% 2.94%
Total classified assets as a percentage of Risk Based Capital 11.89% 12.49% 17.00% 12.21% 21.54% 32.10% 26.13%


SUMMARY OF DEPOSITS

  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance %
Noninterest-bearing demand $360,839  20.28% $356,196  21.32% $254,114  16.80% $241,174  15.95% $243,425  15.60%
Interest-bearing:                    
Demand 635,176  35.69% 547,639  32.79% 517,069  34.19% 523,802  34.65% 539,512  34.59%
Money market deposits 329,617  18.52% 314,781  18.85% 281,656  18.62% 283,438  18.75% 274,743  17.61%
Savings 90,514  5.09% 85,257  5.10% 73,874  4.88% 69,254  4.58% 67,544  4.33%
Certificates of deposit 363,460  20.42% 366,491  21.94% 385,876  25.51% 394,169  26.07% 434,736  27.87%
Total interest-bearing 1,418,767  79.72% 1,314,168  78.68% 1,258,475  83.20% 1,270,663  84.05% 1,316,535  84.40%
Total Deposits $1,779,606  100.00% $1,670,364  100.00% $1,512,589  100.00% $1,511,837  100.00% $1,559,960  100.00%
                     
Transaction accounts $1,416,146  79.58% $1,303,873  78.06% $1,126,713  74.49% $1,117,668  73.93% $1,125,224  72.13%

1 Portfolio loans include all loan portfolios except the U.S. SBA PPP loan portfolio