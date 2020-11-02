TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is pleased that the Ford government has recognized the urgent need to establish a legally enforceable minimum standard of an average of four hours direct care time per resident per day in long-term care, but warns that commitment must be spelled out in legislation, and backed with appropriate investment and a commitment to full-time employment for PSW’s and nursing staff.
“The crisis in long-term care requires immediate meaningful legislated action with a detailed plan to implement the newly announced minimum care standards,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Patty Coates. “Care workers need a guarantee that personal support work, long-term care work, is decent full-time work with benefits and pensions.”
The Ontario Federation of Labour, our affiliated members that represent workers in long-term care, our allies and communities across Ontario demand that the minimum care standards in long-term care include a robust plan and approach to improving Ontario’s long-term care sector built on the following principles:
“If the government’s final and completed care standards package is holistic, derived with input from workers and their unions, guarantees care work as well-paid, full-time work, grounded by targeted timelines for recruitment and training, backed with investment and spelled out in legislation then it will be more than just words on paper, it will be cause for real celebration by long-term care residents, families and the workers who care for them,” said Coates.
The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.
