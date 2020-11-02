WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry leading provider of advanced UAVs and aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, will host a webcast on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to provide a corporate update and discuss recent operational highlights.



AgEagle CEO Michael Drozd and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Friday, November 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/38229

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Kansas, AgEagle has earned distinction as one of the industry’s leading pioneers of technologically advanced drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions. We are trusted to help the world’s growers, consumer packaged goods companies and their supply chain partners proactively assess and manage the health of commercial crops, reduce the chemicals in produced foods and products and preserve and protect natural resources. In addition, we are at the leading edge of providing state and territorial departments of agriculture, growers and processors with registration, oversight, compliance/enforcement, and reporting solutions relating to the United States’ emerging hemp cultivation industry. In late 2019, we began pursuing expansion opportunities within the emerging Drone Logistics and Transportation market with the manufacture and assembly of UAVs designed to meet specifications for drones that are meant to carry packaged goods in urban and suburban areas. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

