MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.1 million, compared with $21.9 million for the same period of 2019. Instrument revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, compared with $11.6 million for the same period of 2019. Consumables revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million compared with $6.9 million for the same period of 2019. Service and other revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million compared with $3.4 million for the same period of 2019.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.1 million, resulting in a gross margin of 37.0%. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.9 million, resulting in a gross margin of 31.5%.
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $31.2 million, compared to $35.0 million for the same period of 2019. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 included non-cash stock-based compensation of $4.3 million and $3.6 million, respectively.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, compared to $29.1 million for the same period of 2019.
Cash, cash equivalents and investments, excluding restricted cash, at September 30, 2020 totaled $208.6 million, compared to $49.1 million at December 31, 2019. The Company received $93.6 million in net proceeds, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by the Company, from a public offering of common stock in August 2020.
As previously announced, in January 2020, we and Illumina mutually agreed to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”). As part of our agreement to terminate the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us a $98.0 million reverse termination fee in January 2020, from which we paid our financial advisor associated fees of $6.0 million in April 2020. The $98.0 million in cash we received from Illumina for the reverse termination fee was recorded as a short-term liability as of September 30, 2020 and, on October 1, 2020, after the contingency clauses lapsed, it was subsequently recognized as a gain and will be reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020 as other income.
In addition, during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as previously agreed to pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Illumina paid us cash payments of $34.0 million, which resulted in a gain of $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Recent Company Highlights
“It is an exciting time to join Pacific Biosciences,” said Christian Henry. “Our newly launched Sequel IIe instrument will make the use of our long-read technology accessible to more customers than ever before. In addition, HiFi sequencing provides researchers with more complete and accurate sequences, which is one reason why we are engaging in so many important customer collaborations. With the positive customer momentum building around PacBio HiFi sequencing, we expect sequential growth for Q4. Notwithstanding capital sales being impacted in the near term as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to be enthusiastic about the long-term growth opportunity for the business.”
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Financial results for the nine months of 2020 were negatively impacted as many of our customers in multiple regions around the world shut down operations for various periods of time in efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in lower product revenues for the nine months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, we cannot reasonably estimate the future impact to our operations and financial results.
We have implemented various measures to help protect our employees while continuing to support our customers. In accordance with local and state guidelines, a large number of our Menlo Park-based employees continue to work remotely from their homes. Additionally, we have implemented health and safety practices in accordance with evolving government and public health agency guidelines. We continue to provide direct support to our customers, including those customers working on COVID-19 related research, testing, treatment, and prevention. This support includes consumable and instrument shipments, field support, and limited wet-lab activities. We will continue to monitor our operating expenses and cash flows in response to the evolving market conditions.
About Pacific Biosciences
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.
The condensed consolidated financial statements that follow should be read in conjunction with the notes set forth in the Pacific Biosciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|15,749
|$
|18,484
|$
|41,798
|$
|53,191
|Service and other revenue
|3,333
|3,431
|9,959
|9,770
|Total revenue
|19,082
|21,915
|51,757
|62,961
|Cost of Revenue:
|Cost of product revenue
|9,228
|12,188
|22,874
|32,786
|Cost of service and other revenue
|2,790
|2,813
|7,718
|8,531
|Total cost of revenue
|12,018
|15,001
|30,592
|41,317
|Gross profit
|7,064
|6,914
|21,165
|21,644
|Operating Expense:
|Research and development
|16,467
|14,962
|46,727
|45,357
|Sales, general and administrative
|14,772
|20,066
|54,846
|58,915
|Total operating expense
|31,239
|35,028
|101,573
|104,272
|Operating loss
|(24,175
|)
|(28,114
|)
|(80,408
|)
|(82,628
|)
|Gain from Continuation Advances from Illumina
|—
|—
|34,000
|—
|Interest expense
|—
|(664
|)
|(267
|)
|(1,933
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|467
|(345
|)
|1,143
|518
|Net loss
|$
|(23,708
|)
|$
|(29,123
|)
|$
|(45,532
|)
|$
|(84,043
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|166,862
|152,983
|158,195
|152,351
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and investments
|$
|208,550
|$
|49,099
|Accounts receivable
|11,806
|15,266
|Inventory
|15,940
|13,312
|Prepaid and other current assets
|3,212
|3,369
|Property and equipment, net
|26,568
|30,070
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|30,700
|32,827
|Long-term restricted cash
|3,500
|4,000
|Other long-term assets
|42
|42
|Total Assets
|$
|300,318
|$
|147,985
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,406
|$
|8,368
|Accrued expenses
|15,079
|13,242
|Deferred gain from Reverse Termination Fee from Illumina
|98,000
|—
|Deferred revenue
|8,743
|9,561
|Operating lease liabilities
|43,010
|45,801
|Notes payable
|—
|15,871
|Other liabilities
|584
|225
|Stockholders' equity
|129,496
|54,917
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|300,318
|$
|147,985
