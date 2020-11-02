NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces that it has cancelled 10,150,000 stock options granted at $0.02 to directors, officers, and service providers previously announced on October 30, 2020.



