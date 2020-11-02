MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Summary

Third quarter 2020 revenue was $12.4 million, compared to third quarter 2019 revenue of $16.0 million primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic





Third quarter 2020 revenue increased 28% over the second quarter 2020





Third quarter 2020 operating expenses declined by 33%, or $5.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of cost reduction initiatives





Installed base was 1,143 systems, as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 11% over prior year period





Cash and cash equivalents were $50.7 million as of September 30, 2020

“We are very pleased with our performance during the third quarter. We saw a strong sequential rebound in the business, increasing total quarterly revenue 28% over the second quarter, and we made steady progress operationally with the restructuring of our commercial organization as well as the analysis of vast clinical datasets contained within our TrakStar system,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “Looking ahead, we will continue refining our long-term commercial strategy and strengthen our foundation during the fourth quarter to execute on that strategy in 2021. We have done a great job building momentum in key areas of the business, including reimbursement, clinical data development, customer segmentation, and the development of a new indication strategy, which should complement the work we are doing with our commercial strategy to drive strong future performance.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Revenues by Geography Three Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 12,029 $ 15,294 -21 % International 419 706 -41 % Total revenues $ 12,448 $ 16,000 -22 %

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.4 million, a decrease of 22% versus third quarter 2019 revenue of $16.0 million primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental actions to limit the spread of the virus. During the quarter, total U.S. revenue declined by 21% and international revenue declined by 41% over the prior year quarter. On a sequential basis, total revenue increased 28% over the second quarter of 2020.

United States Revenues by Product Category

Three Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 2,541 $ 4,616 -45 % Treatment sessions 9,083 10,252 -11 % Other 405 426 -5 % Total United States revenues $ 12,029 $ 15,294 -21 %





United States NeuroStar Advanced

Therapy System Revenues by Type

Three Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Capital $ 2,438 $ 4,264 -43 % Operating lease 88 185 -52 % Other 15 167 -91 % Total U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenues $ 2,541 $ 4,616 -45 %

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.5 million, a decrease of 45% versus third quarter 2019 revenue of $4.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower number of NeuroStar systems sold in the quarter as many prospective customers limited access to their offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the quarter, the Company sold 39 systems, down from 68 systems in the third quarter of 2019. On a sequential basis, U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue increased 9% over the second quarter of 2020.



As of September 30, 2020, the installed base in the U.S. was 1,143 systems. This represents an increase of 111 units, or 11%, over the installed base as of September 30, 2019.



U.S. treatment session revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million, a decrease of 11% versus third quarter 2019 revenue of $10.3 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in per click treatment session volume during the quarter as a result of COVID-19. On a sequential basis, U.S. treatment session revenue increased 39% over the second quarter of 2020.



Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 78.7% compared to third quarter 2019 gross margin of 73.9%. The increase was primarily a result of a change in the product mix of revenues versus the prior year as well as reduced field service expenses.

Operating expenses during the third quarter of 2020 were $12.2 million, a decrease of $5.9 million compared to $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to reduced sales and marketing expenses as well as reduced research and development costs.



Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $(3.4) million, or $(0.18) per share, as compared to third quarter 2019 net loss of $(6.9) million, or $(0.37) per share. Net loss per share was based on 18,809,335 and 18,507,558 weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.



EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $(2.2) million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 EBITDA of $(5.6) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.



Cash and cash equivalents were $50.7 million as of September 30, 2020. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $63.6 million as of September 30, 2019 and $75.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

For the full year 2020, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $46.7 to $47.2 million, which implies a revenue range for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $13.0 to $13.5 million.

For the full year 2020, the Company expects total operating expenses to be in the range of $59.0 to $61.0 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Nine Months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 12,448 $ 16,000 $ 33,665 $ 45,300 Cost of revenues 2,657 4,192 7,791 11,170 Gross Profit 9,791 11,808 25,874 34,130 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,053 10,362 24,927 31,477 General and administrative 4,210 4,285 13,508 13,145 Research and development 1,952 3,489 7,089 9,499 Total operating expenses 12,215 18,136 45,524 54,121 Loss from Operations (2,424 ) (6,328 ) (19,650 ) (19,991 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 1,002 930 4,435 2,780 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Other expense (income), net (8 ) (391 ) (288 ) (1,281 ) Net Loss $ (3,418 ) $ (6,867 ) $ (23,797 ) $ (21,490 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (1.17 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 18,890 18,508 18,773 18,296





NEURONETICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,719 $ 75,708 Accounts receivable, net 5,564 6,569 Inventory 3,779 2,775 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 1,626 880 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 850 689 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,662 1,830 Total current assets 65,200 88,451 Property and equipment, net 787 1,107 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,515 3,796 Net investments in sales-type leases 2,255 1,730 Prepaid commission expense 4,688 3,779 Other assets 1,894 1,305 Total Assets $ 78,339 $ 100,168 Liabilities and Stockholders ’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,368 $ 4,625 Accrued expenses 6,171 9,031 Deferred revenue 2,115 2,228 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 585 559 Current portion of long-term debt, net 34,542 11,250 Total current liabilities 45,781 27,693 Long-term debt, net - 19,898 Deferred revenue 1,863 2,106 Operating lease liabilities 3,217 2,619 Total Liabilities 50,861 52,316 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000 shares authorized; 18,809 and

18,645 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 189 186 Additional paid-in capital 301,172 297,753 Accumulated deficit (273,883 ) (250,087 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 27,478 47,852 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 78,339 $ 100,168





NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; In thousands) Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (23,796 ) $ (21,490 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 741 765 Share-based compensation 2,888 2,458 Non-cash interest expense 1,113 555 Cost of rental units purchased by customers 150 144 Loss on extinguishment of debt 622 - Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,005 (1,933 ) Inventory (1,004 ) (455 ) Net investment in sales-type leases (1,271 ) (1,774 ) Leasehold reimbursement 875 - Prepaid commission expense (1,070 ) (2,907 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,263 ) 183 Accounts payable (2,340 ) 10 Accrued expenses (2,981 ) 80 Deferred revenue (356 ) 285 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (26,687 ) (24,079 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (615 ) (454 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (615 ) (454 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 41,360 - Repayment of long-term debt (38,860 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs (721 ) - Proceeds from exercises of stock options 534 2,320 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 2,313 2,320 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (24,989 ) (22,213 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 75,708 104,583 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 50,719 $ 82,370

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes the addition of the non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, since companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA: