Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $35.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 72% increase over the same quarter last year

Reported gross margin of 85.5% in the third quarter of 2020, an increase over the 83.4% reported in the same quarter last year

Activated 42 new centers in the third quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 370 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy

Created seven new sales territories in the third quarter of 2020, bringing the total to 98 U.S. sales territories

New Category I CPT code specifically for hypoglossal nerve stimulation approved at the October American Medical Association (AMA) meeting

“We are extremely pleased with the strong performance demonstrated throughout our business in the third quarter,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “The 72% year-over-year revenue growth achieved in the third quarter reflects our strong restart once the shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic lessened. While our growth includes patients who were delayed in receiving Inspire therapy due to the pandemic, we are especially excited about the increase in patient flow enabled by the significant increase in implant and diagnostic procedures, physician contacts, and prior authorization submissions. Therefore, based on our strong performance in the third quarter and the encouraging implant activity trends we are seeing, Inspire is increasing its full year 2020 revenue guidance to between $110 million and $112 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $88 million to $92 million.”

“The significant momentum in our business is being driven by multiple key factors, including the addition of a substantial number of new centers and territories, and broader commercial and Medicare insurance coverage,” continued Mr. Herbert. ”The 42 new U.S. implanting centers we added in the third quarter was well above our prior guidance of 20 to 24 new centers per quarter in 2020, and reflects a carry-over from centers unable to open in the second quarter due to COVID-19. Further, we created seven new sales territories in the third quarter in the U.S. We expect that these new centers and territories will have a beneficial impact on our long-term growth."

Inspire continues to achieve success in gaining additional coverage policies, with the most recent positive coverage decision being received from Humana, which provides health insurance coverage for approximately 16.7 million individuals in the U.S. Inspire ended the quarter with 59 commercial coverage policies representing 207 million lives under policy, in addition to Medicare coverage for Inspire therapy across the entire United States.

The Company continues to support prior authorization submissions, with 1,233 submissions in the third quarter resulting in 1,039 prior authorization approvals. In the third quarter of 2019, there were 812 submissions resulting in 672 approvals.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO), which is the ENT physician society in the U.S., submitted a new CPT code application specifically for hypoglossal nerve stimulation, and this code was approved as a Category I CPT code during the October 2020 meeting of the AMA CPT committee. This new code includes all elements of the Inspire system, including the neurostimulator, stimulation lead and sensing lead. The new code replaces the current use of the base code 64568 and the Category III add-on code for the sensing lead. With this approval, a formal survey will be conducted to determine the surgeon reimbursement levels. The results of this survey are expected to be announced in July 2021, with the formal code expected to be published in January 2022. A Category I code was also approved for Drug-Induced Sleep Endoscopy (DISE), which is the final procedure to determine which patients are appropriate for Inspire therapy. These two new codes are expected to have a positive impact on surgeon reimbursement levels, while not changing the hospital or surgical center payment.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $35.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a 72% increase from $20.9 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $33.1 million, an increase of 78% as compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter European revenue was $2.7 million, an increase of 23% as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin increased to 85.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 83.4% for the corresponding prior year period, with the improvement primarily due to manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expense increased to $40.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $26.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 56%. This planned increase primarily funded the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, as well as increases in direct-to-patient marketing programs, continued product development efforts, and general corporate costs.

Net loss was $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $8.2 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.39 per share, as compared to $0.34 in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $234.6 million, compared to $155.7 million at December 31, 2019. This reflects the completion of Inspire's underwritten public offering in April 2020, which raised a total of $124.7 million of net proceeds, after underwriting fees and offering expenses.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the third quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2020 revenue guidance to between $110 million to $112 million, representing growth of approximately 34% to 37% over full year 2019 revenue of $82.1 million. Gross margin for full year 2020 is now anticipated to be in the range of 84% to 85%. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $88 million to $92 million and gross margin guidance of 82% to 84%.

In addition, Inspire is increasing its guidance around the opening of new U.S. medical centers to a range of 28 to 30 in the fourth quarter, as compared to the prior guidance of 20 to 24 centers per quarter in 2020. The Company is maintaining its full year 2020 guidance of adding six to seven new territories per quarter for the fourth quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 35,842 $ 20,862 $ 69,372 $ 55,144 Cost of goods sold 5,211 3,456 10,462 9,404 Gross profit 30,631 17,406 58,910 45,740 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,307 3,623 18,807 9,072 Selling, general and administrative 33,216 22,434 89,249 62,272 Total operating expenses 40,523 26,057 108,056 71,344 Operating loss (9,892 ) (8,651 ) (49,146 ) (25,604 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (125 ) (903 ) (1,015 ) (3,025 ) Interest expense 533 529 1,584 1,589 Other income, net (2 ) (30 ) (83 ) (5 ) Total other expense (income) 406 (404 ) 486 (1,441 ) Loss before income taxes (10,298 ) (8,247 ) (49,632 ) (24,163 ) Income taxes 87 — 87 — Net loss (10,385 ) (8,247 ) (49,719 ) (24,163 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (81 ) 39 (29 ) 142 Total comprehensive loss $ (10,466 ) $ (8,208 ) $ (49,748 ) $ (24,021 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.93 ) $ (1.02 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 26,835,603 23,940,430 25,767,497 23,713,705



INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)