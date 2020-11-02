New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394488/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the automotive infotainment systems market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of low-cost infotainment solutions and growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems. In addition, the development of low-cost infotainment solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive infotainment systems market analysis includes technology segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.



The automotive infotainment systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• QNX

• Linux

• Microsoft

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased penetration of automotive infotainment systems in mass-segment vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive infotainment systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive infotainment systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive infotainment systems market sizing

• Automotive infotainment systems market forecast

• Automotive infotainment systems market industry analysis





