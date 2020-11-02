Exceeded High End of Revenue Guidance by $0.9 Million



LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Overall Highlights

Total revenue of $122.7 million grew 19% year-over-year on a GAAP and constant currency basis.

Added 500 net new customers. Total customers 39,200 globally.

Revenue retention rate of 105%.

GAAP gross profit percentage of 76%, Non-GAAP gross profit percentage of 78%.

GAAP EPS of $0.15 per diluted share, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 per diluted share.

Named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving.

Achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) ‘Ready’ status, a precursor to becoming FedRAMP fully authorized.

Endorsed under Australia’s Information Security Registered Assessors Program.

Hosted a virtual ribbon cutting commencing commercial operation of a Mimecast Data Center Pair in Canada.

Mimecast and CrowdStrike Announce an Integration to Strengthen the Security Posture of Joint Customers

“We are pleased to deliver results that underscore the strength and durability of our business model, and our success in evolving our platform to anticipate customers’ needs and the changing nature of cyber threats,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast. “Amid a challenging operating environment, we are focusing on the elements we can control, winning new customers, strengthening our relationships with existing customers by expanding and innovating our platform, and running our business efficiently and profitably.”

Mimecast’s chief financial officer, Rafe Brown, commented, “The second quarter was marked by operational focus that led us to beat the high end of our revenue guidance while exceeding our profitability goals. We continue to build long-term efficiencies into our operating model to drive bottom-line margin expansion.”

Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $122.7 million, an increase of 19% compared to revenue of $103.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 19% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $122.7 million, an increase of 19% compared to revenue of $103.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 19% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Added 500 net new customers in the second quarter of 2021, and now serve 39,200 organizations globally.

Gross profit percentage was 76% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 75% in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit percentage was 78% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $10.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, based on 65.6 million diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, based on 61.8 million diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $20.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, based on 65.6 million diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.5 million or $0.13 per diluted share, based on 63.9 million diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.4%, up from 19.3% in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 were $230.7 million.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

Mimecast is providing guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance:

For the third quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $126.0 million to $127.0 million and constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 15% to 16%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $28.0 million to $29.0 million.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter is expected to be approximately $24.0 million.

Free Cash flow for the third quarter is expected to be approximately $16.0 million.

Our revenue guidance for the third quarter is based on exchange rates as of October 26, 2020 and includes an estimated negative impact of $0.5 million resulting from the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance:

For the full year 2021, revenue is expected to be in the range of $490.5 million to $493.5 million and constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 16% to 17%.

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations are negatively impacting this guidance by an estimated $4.4 million compared to the rates in effect in the prior year.

Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $109.0 million to $110.5 million.

Operating cash flow for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of $116.5 million to $118.0 million.

Free Cash Flow for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of $82.5 million to $84.0 million.



GAAP net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net income (loss) in that it excludes depreciation, amortization, disposals and impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition-related gains and expenses, litigation-related expenses, share-based compensation expense, restructuring expense, interest income and interest expense, the provision for income taxes and foreign exchange income (expense). Mimecast is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Mimecast has not provided guidance for GAAP net income (loss) or a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income (loss).

The financial guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance considers the anticipated impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the societal and economic impact of the pandemic is unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and Mimecast’s financial results is highly uncertain. Mimecast’s actual results may differ materially. See “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on November 2, 2020. To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and (478) 219-0767 for international callers and enter conference ID# 7783078. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and entering conference ID# 7783078. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate. We believe revenue constant currency growth rate is a key indicator of our operating results. We calculate revenue constant currency growth rate by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into U.S. dollars using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal period. To determine projected revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis for the third quarter and full year 2021, expected revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies is translated into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year period’s monthly average foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross profit percentage. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude: share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross profit percentage as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenue. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of non-cash charges for share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage versus gross profit and gross profit percentage calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit percentage excludes share-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage and evaluates non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit percentage together with gross profit and gross profit percentage calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and Non-GAAP income from operations. We provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense and non-GAAP income from operations (collectively the “non-GAAP operating financial measures”). These non-GAAP operating financial measures exclude the following, as applicable (as reflected in the reconciliation tables that follow): share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment of long-lived assets; restructuring expense; acquisition-related gains and expenses; and litigation-related expenses. We consider these non-GAAP operating financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because it excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and certain “one-time” charges so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP operating financial measures versus the applicable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, the non-GAAP operating financial measures exclude share-based compensation expense and certain “one-time” charges. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP operating financial measures may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating financial measures and evaluates non-GAAP operating financial measures together with the applicable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income. We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: share-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; impairment of long-lived assets; restructuring expense; acquisition-related gains and expenses; litigation-related expenses; and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We consider this non-GAAP financial measure to be a useful metric for management and investors because it excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense, certain “one-time” charges and related income tax effects so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP net income versus net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, certain “one-time” charges and related income tax effects. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP net income may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income and evaluating non-GAAP net income together with net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key indicators of our operating results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: depreciation; amortization; disposals and impairment of long-lived assets; acquisition-related gains and expenses; litigation-related expenses; share-based compensation expense; restructuring expense; interest income and interest expense; the provision for income taxes; and foreign exchange income (expense). We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over GAAP revenue in the period. We use Adjusted EBITDA as part of our overall assessment of our performance, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance and for establishing incentive compensation metrics for executives and other senior employees.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition of property, equipment and capitalized software, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, and strengthening the balance sheet. Analysis of free cash flow facilitates management’s comparisons of our operating results to competitors’ operating results. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating our company is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance from operations for the period because it excludes cash used for capital expenditures during the period. Management compensates for this limitation by providing information about our capital expenditures on the face of the cash flow statement and in the liquidity and capital resources discussion included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Mimecast’s operations and financial performance, the impact of foreign exchange rates, Mimecast’s achievement of FedRAMP ‘Ready’ status as a precursor to becoming FedRAMP fully authorized, the strength and durability of Mimecast’s business model, the evolution of Mimecast’s product platform, future operating efficiencies, and Mimecast’s future financial performance on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis under the heading “Financial Outlook” above, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words “predicts,” “plan,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “goal,” “target,” “estimate,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “see,” “seek,” “forecast,” and similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to, uncertainties and risks relating to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations, employees and financial results, the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, particularly during challenging economic times, competitive conditions, data breaches, compliance with data privacy and data transfer laws and regulations, service disruptions, the effect of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, risks associated with failure to protect the Company’s intellectual property or claims that the Company infringes the intellectual property of others, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, including DMARC Analyzer B.V., Segasec Labs Limited and MessageControl and other acquisitions the Company may complete, the global nature of the Company’s business, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the potential disparate economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, and the other risks, uncertainties and factors detailed in Mimecast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast’s actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.













MIMECAST LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 122,693 $ 103,357 $ 237,869 $ 202,588 Cost of revenue 29,742 26,134 58,211 51,601 Gross profit 92,951 77,223 179,658 150,987 Operating expenses Research and development 22,287 19,320 45,089 38,705 Sales and marketing 43,994 41,165 88,037 84,535 General and administrative 16,583 16,756 33,751 32,203 Total operating expenses 82,864 77,241 166,877 155,443 Income (loss) from operations 10,087 (18 ) 12,781 (4,456 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 174 1,114 351 2,096 Interest expense (790 ) (1,195 ) (1,673 ) (2,475 ) Foreign exchange income (expense) and other, net 1,161 (704 ) 2,924 252 Total other income (expense), net 545 (785 ) 1,602 (127 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 10,632 (803 ) 14,383 (4,583 ) Provision for income taxes 582 118 1,195 348 Net income (loss) $ 10,050 $ (921 ) $ 13,188 $ (4,931 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 63,517 61,829 63,268 61,638 Diluted 65,581 61,829 65,114 61,638













MIMECAST LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

As of September 30, As of March 31, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,708 $ 173,958 Accounts receivable, net 81,143 97,659 Deferred contract costs, net 12,988 11,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,799 16,145 Total current assets 344,638 298,895 Property and equipment, net 86,885 85,178 Operating lease right-of-use assets 134,201 116,564 Intangible assets, net 45,130 38,394 Goodwill 169,812 150,525 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 40,775 36,664 Other assets 3,363 3,614 Total assets $ 824,804 $ 729,834 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,169 $ 14,907 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,598 41,607 Deferred revenue 189,956 194,151 Current portion of finance lease obligations 755 1,058 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,515 30,379 Current portion of long-term debt 7,828 6,573 Total current liabilities 290,821 288,675 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,356 12,816 Long-term finance lease obligations 15 323 Operating lease liabilities 118,773 105,321 Long-term debt 99,532 86,258 Other non-current liabilities 10,056 4,386 Total liabilities 530,553 497,779 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.012 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 63,842,964 and 62,791,691 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 766 754 Additional paid-in capital 368,813 325,808 Accumulated deficit (70,472 ) (83,660 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,856 ) (10,847 ) Total shareholders' equity 294,251 232,055 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 824,804 $ 729,834













MIMECAST LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 10,050 $ (921 ) $ 13,188 $ (4,931 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,495 7,538 18,347 14,980 Share-based compensation expense 13,619 9,938 27,272 19,972 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,175 2,260 6,044 4,376 Amortization of debt issuance costs 115 114 229 271 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,504 8,050 14,615 15,727 Other non-cash items — (29 ) — (71 ) Unrealized currency (gains) losses on foreign denominated transactions (684 ) 993 (3,417 ) 137 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,893 (3,172 ) 19,298 8,755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,651 ) (2,765 ) (3,148 ) 6,091 Deferred contract costs (5,527 ) (5,434 ) (10,730 ) (10,240 ) Other assets (502 ) (655 ) (346 ) (1,293 ) Accounts payable (464 ) 2,884 (2,501 ) 2,076 Deferred revenue (6,033 ) 1,353 (11,678 ) 2,648 Operating lease liabilities (6,954 ) (4,963 ) (15,175 ) (10,108 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,007 2,492 8,350 (2,183 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,043 17,683 60,348 46,207 Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (9,399 ) (13,705 ) (20,170 ) (22,866 ) Purchases of strategic investments — — — (3,025 ) Maturities of investments — 14,000 — 28,000 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,044 ) — (17,044 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (26,443 ) 295 (37,214 ) 2,109 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 10,840 1,937 18,975 11,099 Withholding taxes related to net share settlement of ESPP purchases and vesting of RSUs (733 ) (397 ) (3,308 ) (1,826 ) Payments on debt (1,875 ) (1,250 ) (3,125 ) (1,875 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (264 ) (252 ) (611 ) (418 ) Proceeds from long-term debt including revolving credit facilities 17,500 — 17,500 — Net cash provided by financing activities 25,468 38 29,431 6,980 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 2,099 (1,656 ) 4,185 (1,700 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,167 16,360 56,750 53,596 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 198,541 174,812 173,958 137,576 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 230,708 $ 191,172 $ 230,708 $ 191,172













Key Performance Indicators

In addition to traditional financial metrics, such as revenue and revenue growth trends, we monitor several other non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics to help us evaluate growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess operational efficiencies. The key performance indicators that we monitor are as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Revenue constant currency growth rate (1) 19 % 29 % 20 % 30 % Revenue retention rate (2) 105 % 110 % 105 % 110 % Total customers (3) 39,200 36,100 39,200 36,100 Gross profit percentage 76 % 75 % 76 % 75 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,604 $ 19,986 $ 59,269 $ 33,489

____________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) We calculate our revenue retention rate by annualizing constant currency revenue recorded on the last day of the measurement period for only those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. This revenue includes renewed revenue contracts as well as additional revenue derived from the sale of additional seat licenses as well as additional services sold to these existing customers. We divide the result by revenue on a constant currency basis on the first day of the measurement period for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period. The measurement period is the trailing twelve months. The revenue on a constant currency basis is based on the average exchange rates in effect during the respective period. (3) Reflects the customer count on the last day of the period rounded to the nearest hundred customers. We define a customer as an entity with an active subscription contract as of the measurement date. A customer is typically a parent company or, in a few cases, a significant subsidiary that works with us directly. In determining the number of customers, we do not include customers we acquired from DMARC Analyzer that transact with us on a credit card basis.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue growth rate, as reported, to revenue constant currency growth rate:

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate: Revenue, as reported $ 122,693 $ 103,357 $ 237,869 $ 202,588 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 19 % 26 % 17 % 26 % Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations — % 3 % 3 % 4 % Revenue constant currency growth rate 19 % 29 % 20 % 30 % Exchange rate for period USD 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 ZAR 0.059 0.068 0.057 0.069 GBP 1.291 1.233 1.266 1.259 AUD 0.715 0.686 0.686 0.693





The following tables present a reconciliation of selected GAAP results to Non-GAAP results (dollars in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 92,951 $ 77,223 $ 179,658 $ 150,987 GAAP gross profit percentage 76 % 75 % 76 % 75 % Plus: Share-based compensation expense 1,163 906 2,288 1,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,030 628 1,970 1,253 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 95,144 $ 78,757 $ 183,916 $ 153,933 Non-GAAP gross profit percentage 78 % 76 % 77 % 76 %





Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP research and development $ 22,287 $ 19,320 $ 45,089 $ 38,705 Less: Share-based compensation expense 3,895 2,693 7,779 5,242 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — Acquisition-related expenses — — — — Litigation-related expenses — — — — Non-GAAP research and development $ 18,392 $ 16,627 $ 37,310 $ 33,463





Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP sales and marketing $ 43,994 $ 41,165 $ 88,037 $ 84,535 Less: Share-based compensation expense 4,451 3,531 8,888 7,313 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 33 24 60 54 Acquisition-related expenses — — — — Litigation-related expenses — — — — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,510 $ 37,610 $ 79,089 $ 77,168





Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP general and administrative $ 16,583 $ 16,756 $ 33,751 $ 32,203 Less: Share-based compensation expense 4,110 2,808 8,317 5,724 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — Acquisition-related expenses 302 71 667 71 Litigation-related expenses — 2,350 — 2,700 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,171 $ 11,527 $ 24,767 $ 23,708





Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,087 $ (18 ) $ 12,781 $ (4,456 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 13,619 9,938 27,272 19,972 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,063 652 2,030 1,307 Acquisition-related expenses 302 71 667 71 Litigation-related expenses — 2,350 — 2,700 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 25,071 $ 12,993 $ 42,750 $ 19,594





The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (loss) $ 10,050 $ (921 ) $ 13,188 $ (4,931 ) Share-based compensation expense 13,619 9,938 27,272 19,972 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,063 652 2,030 1,307 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 302 71 667 71 Litigation-related expenses (2) — 2,350 — 2,700 Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (4,321 ) (3,639 ) (8,290 ) (5,705 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,713 $ 8,451 $ 34,867 $ 13,414 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 $ 0.21 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in

computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share: Basic 63,517 61,829 63,268 61,638 Diluted 65,581 63,889 65,114 63,886

____________

(1) Acquisition-related expenses relate to costs incurred for acquisition activity. See Note 10 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information. (2) Litigation-related expenses relate to amounts incurred for litigation settlement. See Note 13 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.





The following table presents a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 10,050 $ (921 ) $ 13,188 $ (4,931 ) Depreciation, amortization and disposals of long-lived assets 9,495 7,538 18,347 14,993 Interest expense, net 616 81 1,322 379 Provision for income taxes 582 118 1,195 348 Share-based compensation expense 13,619 9,938 27,272 19,972 Foreign exchange (income) expense (1,060 ) 811 (2,722 ) (43 ) Acquisition-related expenses (1) 302 71 667 71 Litigation-related expenses (2) — 2,350 — 2,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,604 $ 19,986 $ 59,269 $ 33,489

____________



(1) Acquisition-related expenses relate to costs incurred for acquisition activity. See Note 10 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information. (2) Litigation-related expenses relate to amounts incurred for litigation settlement. See Note 13 of the notes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.





The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,043 $ 17,683 $ 60,348 $ 46,207 Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (9,399 ) (13,705 ) (20,170 ) (22,866 ) Free Cash Flow $ 21,644 $ 3,978 $ 40,178 $ 23,341





Share-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,163 $ 906 $ 2,288 $ 1,693 Research and development 3,895 2,693 7,779 5,242 Sales and marketing 4,451 3,531 8,888 7,313 General and administrative 4,110 2,808 8,317 5,724 Total share-based compensation expense $ 13,619 $ 9,938 $ 27,272 $ 19,972





Amortization of acquired intangible assets for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,030 $ 628 $ 1,970 $ 1,253 Sales and marketing 33 24 60 54 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,063 $ 652 $ 2,030 $ 1,307





The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to guided Free Cash Flow (in millions):

Three months ending

December 31, Year ending

March 31, 2020 2021 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24 $ 117 - 118 Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software (8 ) (34 ) Free Cash Flow $ 16 $ 83 - 84









