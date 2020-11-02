New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351811/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the autonomous vehicles market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles, increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, and intelligent transport systems contributing to the autonomous technology adoption. In addition, increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autonomous vehicles market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The autonomous vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, increased funding into research and development of autonomous vehicles and rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous vehicles market sizing

• Autonomous vehicles market forecast

• Autonomous vehicles market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001