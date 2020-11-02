Third Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share
  • Ongoing focus on reducing costs of deposits resulted in a decrease in interest expense over last quarter of $500 thousand, or 22.1%
  • Interest income increased $436 thousand, and in combination with the decrease in interest expense resulted in an increase to net interest income of $936 thousand, or 7.0% over the prior quarter
  • Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 91.7%, over the prior quarter as a result of gain on sale of SBA loans, increased service charges and fee income
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased $65.4 million, or 11.0%, from June 30, 2020, and $264.5 million, or 66.6%, from December 31, 2019
  • Borrowings decreased to $24.0 million from $74.0 million the prior quarter, replaced with core deposit funding
  • No provision for loan and lease losses for the quarter as a result of the decrease in the balance of our loan portfolio and a reduction in non-performing loans
  • Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans outstanding increased from the prior quarter to 1.37%, or 1.75% if the outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans are excluded from total loans (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as compared to 1.33% and 1.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share. This compares to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and net income of $1.6 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net income, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, is attributable to an increase in net interest income resulting from decreased interest expense as we continued to reduce our costs of deposits while interest and fee income increased from $281.0 million in loans funded through the successful execution of the PPP. In addition, noninterest income increased primarily from increased service fees and gain on sale of SBA loans in the third quarter, and we had no provision for loan and lease losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense of $2.3 million from the same quarter of the prior year, and no provision for loan and lease losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a $2.1 million provision taken for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Brad R. Dinsmore, President & CEO of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, said, “Our continued improvement in executing our core strategies allowed us to deliver an increase in profitability in the third quarter. With each quarter, we are making consistent progress on reducing our cost of deposits, increasing our level of non-interest income, and improving our operating leverage, resulting in a higher level of earnings.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Southern California market that we serve, we saw encouraging trends in asset quality.  Non-performing loans decreased by 32% from the end of the second quarter and the vast majority of our borrowers that received loan deferrals earlier this year have now returned to their normal payment schedules. Our remaining loan deferrals represented just 2.5% of our total loans at September 30th.

“While the environment continues to be challenging for loan growth and the ongoing pandemic creates uncertainty around credit costs, we believe that the positive trends we are seeing in net interest margin, non-interest income and operating efficiency should enable us to deliver a consistent level of core earnings for the foreseeable future. Our improved cost structure and deposit base will also position us well to deliver a higher level of profitability when economic conditions improve, commercial loan demand returns to a more normalized level, and we generate a higher level of balance sheet growth,” said Mr. Dinsmore.

Results of Operations

The following tables show a summary of our operating results for the dates and periods indicated. The discussion below highlights the key factors contributing to the changes shown in the following tables for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.


 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total interest income$16,016  $15,580  $14,769  $16,277  $16,767 
Total interest expense1,762  2,262  3,296  3,734  4,024 
Net interest income14,254  13,318  11,473  12,543  12,743 
Provision for loan and lease losses  2,850  6,200  3,750  2,100 
Total noninterest income2,245  1,171  1,095  1,369  1,342 
Total noninterest expense9,275  8,934  9,720  9,790  9,697 
Income tax provision (benefit)2,138  800  (991) (68) 658 
Net income (loss)$5,086  $1,905  $(2,361) $440  $1,630 


 Nine Months Ended September 30,
     
 2020 2019
    
      
 (Dollars in thousands)
    
Total interest income$46,364  $49,399     
Total interest expense7,320  12,387     
Net interest income39,044  37,012     
Provision for loan and lease losses9,050  5,400     
Total noninterest income4,510  4,219     
Total noninterest expense27,925  28,388     
Income tax provision1,948  2,204     
Net income$4,631  $5,239     

Net Interest Income 

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Net interest income increased $936 thousand, or 7.0%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of:

  • An increase in interest income of $436 thousand, or 2.8%, primarily attributable to the successful execution of PPP with an increase in loans resulting in increased fee income for the quarter, and increased income from loan prepayments and interest recoveries on previously charged-off loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020; and
  • A decrease in interest expense of $500 thousand, or 22.1%, primarily attributable to our ongoing focus on reducing costs of deposits during the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven by lowered rates a favorable change in our mix of deposits.

Our net interest margin increased to 3.34% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to our on reduced cost of deposits. The increase in net interest margin was also impacted by a favorable change in our mix of deposits from higher costing money market and certificates of deposit to lower costing noninterest bearing deposits.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 11.9%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of:

  • A decrease in interest expense of $2.3 million, or 56.2%, primarily attributable to our focus on reducing costs of deposits in combination with the 175 basis point reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the period from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020.  Also contributing to the decrease was a favorable change in our mix of deposits from higher costing deposits to noninterest bearing deposits; partially offset by
  • A decrease in interest income of $751 thousand, or 4.5%, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest earned on short-term investments as a result of lower average yields in the declining interest rate environment during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, partially offset by increased income from our participation in PPP.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

  • A decrease in interest expense of $5.1 million, or 40.9%, primarily attributable to our focus on reducing costs of deposits in combination with the 175 basis point reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the period from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020; partially offset by
  • A decrease in interest income of $3.0 million, or 6.1%, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest earned on short-term investments as a result of lower average yields in the declining interest rate environment during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, partially offset by increased income from our participation in PPP.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. We recorded no provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of a decrease in the balance of our loan portfolio. We recorded a $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of net charge-offs, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and qualitative factor increases related to COVID during the second quarter. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $681 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. We recorded no provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of a decrease in our loan portfolio. We recorded a $2.1 million provision for loan and lease losses during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of net charge-offs, an increase in classified loans, and growth in our loan portfolio during the quarter.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. We recorded a $9.1 million provision for loan and lease losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of net charge-offs of $5.2 million, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and qualitative factor increases related to COVID. We recorded a $5.4 million provision for loan and lease losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as a result of net charge-offs of $6.8 million, an increase in classified and nonperforming loans, and growth in our loan portfolio.

Noninterest Income 

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million, or 91.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily resulting from gain on sale of SBA loans in the amount of $535 thousand that did not occur in the prior quarter, and an increase in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Noninterest income increased by $903 thousand, or 67.3%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees, and an increase to net gain on sale of SBA loans.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Noninterest income increased $291 thousand, or 6.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

  • An increase of $735 thousand in deposit related fees, credit card fees and loan service fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019; partially offset by
  • Gain on sale of SBA loans of $535 thousand during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to gain on sale of $866 thousand during the same period in 2019.

Noninterest Expense 

Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Noninterest expense increased $341 thousand, or 3.8%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of:

  • An increase of $156 thousand in FDIC insurance expense based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP, and
  • An increase of $92 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to bonuses to employees in recognition of their contribution to the successful execution of PPP, and
  • An increase of $54 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees, and
  • An increase of $44 thousand in other noninterest expense primarily related to business development and other operating expenses.

Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019. Noninterest expense decreased $422 thousand, or 4.4%, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, as cost savings initiatives were implemented during the year with the following results: 

  • A decrease of $516 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the staffing changes made at the bank during the second quarter of 2020; and
  • A decrease of $423 thousand in our professional fees primarily related to higher legal and consulting fees during the third quarter of 2019 compared to lower legal and consulting fees in the third quarter of 2020 resulting from the cost reduction initiatives executed during the first quarter of 2020; partially offset by
  • An increase of $390 thousand in FDIC expenses based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP versus receiving a rebate from the FDIC during the third quarter of 2019; and
  • An increase of $102 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019. Noninterest expense decreased $463 thousand, or 1.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of:

  • A decrease of $847 thousand in our professional fees primarily related to higher legal and consulting fees during 2019; and
  • A decrease of $162 thousand in salaries and employee benefits primarily related to the staffing changes made at the bank during the second quarter of 2020; partially offset by
  • An increase of $436 thousand in FDIC expenses based on an increased average asset size that resulted from our participation in PPP versus receiving a rebate from the FDIC during the third quarter of 2019; and
  • An increase of $120 thousand in equipment and depreciation related to hardware and software purchases resulting from the efforts to deploy work-from-home capabilities for more of our employees.

Income tax provision

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we had an income tax expense of $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The income tax expense during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is a result of our operating income. Accounting rules specify that management must evaluate the deferred tax asset on a recurring basis to determine whether enough positive evidence exists to determine whether it is more-likely-than-not that the deferred tax asset will be available to offset or reduce future taxes. The tax code allows net operating losses incurred prior to December 31, 2017 to be carried forward for 20 years from the date of the loss, and based on its evaluation, management believes that the Company will be able to realize the deferred tax asset within the period that our net operating losses may be carried forward. Due to the hierarchy of evidence that the accounting rules specify, management determined that there continued to be enough positive evidence to support no valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset at September 30, 2020.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we had an income tax expense of $658 thousand and $2.2 million, respectively, as a result of our operating income. Due to the hierarchy of evidence that the accounting rules specify, management determined that there continued to be enough positive evidence to support no valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset at September 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet Information

Loans 

As indicated in the table below, at September 30, 2020, gross loans totaled approximately $1.28 billion, which represented a decrease of $90.8 million, or 6.6%, compared to gross loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019.


 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
 Amount Percent of
Total Loans		 Amount Percent of
Total Loans		 Amount Percent of
Total Loans
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial loans$614,737  48.1% $698,280  51.0% $409,420  36.2%
Commercial real estate loans - owner occupied195,586  15.3% 195,379  14.3% 219,483  19.5%
Commercial real estate loans - all other199,911  15.6% 203,330  14.8% 208,283  18.5%
Residential mortgage loans - multi-family161,947  12.7% 164,575  12.0% 176,523  15.7%
Residential mortgage loans - single family13,764  1.1% 15,522  1.1% 18,782  1.7%
Construction and land development loans9,300  0.7% 7,247  0.5% 2,981  0.3%
Consumer loans83,736  6.5% 85,414  6.3% 90,867  8.1%
Gross loans$1,278,981  100.0% $1,369,747  100.0% $1,126,339  100.0%


The decrease of $90.8 million in gross loans during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of loan payoffs and paydowns on lines of credit. Excluding the PPP, we funded total new organic loans of $28.0 million offset by loan payoffs of $119.1 million and charge offs of $840 thousand. The charge offs of $840 thousand included three commercial loan relationships that had been previously identified as classified, for which we are continuing our collection efforts.

During the third quarter of 2020, we secured new client relationships with commercial loan commitments of $22.4 million, of which $10.0 million were funded at September 30, 2020. Our total commercial loan commitments decreased to $933.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $963.5 million at June 30, 2020, and the utilization rate of commercial loan commitments decreased to 66.1% at September 30, 2020 from 72.5% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total commitments decreased to $652.5 million at September 30, 2020 from $683.3 million at June 30, 2020, and the utilization rate of commercial loan commitments decreased to 51.5% from 61.2% at June 30, 2020.

Deposits 

 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
  
Type of Deposit(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts$661,462  $596,052  $397,000 
Interest-bearing checking accounts139,425  110,707  108,941 
Money market and savings deposits378,940  472,246  416,751 
Certificates of deposit227,723  249,521  276,878 
Totals$1,407,550  $1,428,526  $1,199,570 


The decrease in total deposits of $21.0 million, or 1.5%, during the three months ended September 30, 2020 from June 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to a decrease in higher costing money market and savings accounts and certificates of deposit. Money market and savings accounts decreased by $93.3 million, or 19.8%, and certificates of deposit decreased by $21.8 million, or 8.7%, partially offset by noninterest-bearing checking accounts increased by $65.4 million, or 11.0%, and interest-bearing checking accounts increased by $28.7 million, or 25.9%. Lower priced core deposits increased to 83.8% of total deposits, while higher priced certificates of deposits decreased to 16.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, as compared to 82.5% and 17.5%, respectively at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming Assets

 2020 2019
September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total nonperforming loans$16,780  $24,681  $20,021  $15,682  $13,209 
Other nonperforming assets150  663  392  164  138 
Total nonperforming assets$16,930  $25,344  $20,413  $15,846  $13,347 
30-89 day past due loans$25,616  $7,175  $22,437  $2,779  $7,827 
90-day past due loans$9,893  $12,412  $3,765  $533  $86 
Total classified assets$84,616  $83,104  $44,825  $37,192  $32,025 
Allowance for loan and lease losses$17,485  $18,166  $17,520  $13,611  $12,086 
Allowance for loan and lease losses /gross loans1.37% 1.33% 1.53% 1.21% 1.04%
Allowance for loan and lease losses /total assets1.08% 1.08% 1.09% 0.96% 0.84%
Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans104.20% 73.60% 87.51% 86.79% 91.50%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets1.04% 1.50% 1.28% 1.12% 0.93%
Net quarterly charge-offs to gross loans (annualized)0.21% 0.65% 0.81% 0.78% 0.51%
               

September 30, 2020 vs June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 decreased by $8.4 million from June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of a decrease in nonperforming loans. The decrease in our nonperforming loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 resulted from principal payments of $8.5 million and charge-offs of $840 thousand, partially offset by the addition of $1.4 million of commercial and consumer loans. As a result of this decrease in nonperforming loans, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased from 1.50% at June 30, 2020 to 1.04% at September 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans increased to 104.2% at September 30, 2020, from 73.6% at June 30, 2020, as a result of a greater decrease to nonperforming loans than the decrease to allowance for loan and lease losses during the third quarter. Our past due loans do not include loans that have had their payments deferred as a result of assistance being provided to our borrowers due to COVID-19. As of September 30, 2020 we had 24 loans with an outstanding balance of $31.9 million that were under a payment deferral. As of June 30, 2020, we had 76 loans with an outstanding balance of $34.5 million that were under a payment deferral.

Our classified assets increased by $1.5 million from $83.1 million at June 30, 2020 to $84.6 million at September 30, 2020. The increase this quarter is primarily related to additions of $14.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020, partially offset by principal payments of $11.7 million, charge-offs of $840 thousand, and upgraded notes of $259 thousand during the same period. The additions to classified loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020 represented the migration of loans to classified rating from loans that were previously rated as Special Mention, or "Watch" within the Pass category in the previous quarter. 

September 30, 2020 vs September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 increased by $3.6 million from September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in nonperforming loans to $16.8 million in the current quarter from $13.2 million the prior year. As a result of this increase to nonperforming loans, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.93% at September 30, 2019 to 1.04% at September 30, 2020.

Our classified assets increased by $52.6 million to $84.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $32.0 million at September 30, 2019. The additions to classified loans represented the migration of loans to classified rating from loans that were previously rated as Special Mention, or "Watch" within our Pass category in the same quarter of the prior year.

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 2020 2019
September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Balance at beginning of quarter$18,166  $17,520  $13,611  $12,086  $11,474 
Charge offs(840) (2,249) (2,314) (2,608) (1,551)
Recoveries159  45  23  383  63 
Provision  2,850  6,200  3,750  2,100 
Balance at end of quarter$17,485  $18,166  $17,520  $13,611  $12,086 


At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) totaled $17.5 million, which was approximately $681 thousand less than at June 30, 2020 and $6.1 million more than at September 30, 2019. The ALLL activity during the three months ended September 30, 2020 included net charge-offs of $681 thousand. There was no provision for loan and lease losses during the period, primarily attributable to the decrease in the loan portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The ratio of the ALLL-to-total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020 was 1.37%, or 1.75% if the outstanding balance of PPP loans are excluded from total loans (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as compared to 1.33% and 1.67%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020, and 0.99% as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of the ALLL-to-total loans outstanding decreased from the prior year primarily due to the origination of $281.0 million in PPP loans that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, which had the effect of reducing this ratio by 38 basis points and 34 basis points, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Capital Resources

At September 30, 2020, the Bank had total regulatory capital of $178.1 million. The ratio of the Bank’s total capital-to-risk weighted assets, which is a principal federal bank regulatory measure of the financial strength of banking institutions, was 16.0% which exceeds the minimum for a bank to be classified under federal bank regulatory guidelines as a “well-capitalized” banking institution, which is the highest of the capital standards established by federal banking regulatory authorities.

The following table sets forth the regulatory capital and capital ratios of the Bank at September 30, 2020, as compared to the regulatory requirements that must be met for a banking institution to be rated as a well-capitalized institution.


 Actual
At September 30, 2020		 Federal Regulatory Requirement
to be Rated Well-Capitalized
 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets$178,100  16.0% $111,425  At least 10.0
        
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets$164,124  14.7% $72,426  At least 6.5
        
Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets$164,124  14.7% $89,140  At least 8.0
        
Tier 1 Capital to Average Assets$164,124  9.5% $86,750  At least 5.0
             

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars and numbers of shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
30, 2020		 June 30,
2020		 September
30, 2019		 Sept '20 vs
June '20
% Change		 Sept '20 vs
Sept '19
% Change		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2019		 % Change
Total interest income$16,016 $15,580 $16,767 2.8% (4.5)% $46,364 $49,399 (6.1)%
Total interest expense1,762 2,262 4,024 (22.1)% (56.2)% 7,320 12,387 (40.9)%
Net interest income14,254 13,318 12,743 7.0% 11.9% 39,044 37,012 5.5%
Provision for loan and lease losses 2,850 2,100 (100.0)% (100.0)% 9,050 5,400 67.6%
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses14,254 10,468 10,643 36.2% 33.9% 29,994 31,612 (5.1)%
Noninterest income:               
Service fees on deposits and other banking services891 625 463 42.6% 92.4% 2,038 1,303 56.4%
Net gain on sale of small business administration loans535  265 —% 101.9% 535 866 (38.2)%
Net loss on sale of other assets(70) (53) (6) 32.1% 1,066.7% (117) (42) 178.6%
Other noninterest income889 599 620 48.4% 43.4% 2,054 2,092 (1.8)%
Total noninterest income2,245 1,171 1,342 91.7% 67.3% 4,510 4,219 6.9%
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits5,554 5,462 6,070 1.7% (8.5)% 17,085 17,247 (0.9)%
Occupancy and equipment1,232 1,176 1,099 4.8% 12.1% 3,530 3,314 6.5%
Professional fees695 702 1,118 (1.0)% (37.8)% 2,257 3,104 (27.3)%
OREO expenses, net   —% —%  69 (100.0)%
FDIC expense (credit)366 210 (24) 74.3% (1,625.0)% 769 333 130.9%
Other noninterest expense1,428 1,384 1,434 3.2% (0.4)% 4,284 4,321 (0.9)%
Total noninterest expense9,275 8,934 9,697 3.8% (4.4)% 27,925 28,388 (1.6)%
Income before income taxes7,224 2,705 2,288 167.1% 215.7% 6,579 7,443 (11.6)%
Income tax expense2,138 800 658 167.3% 224.9% 1,948 2,204 (11.6)%
Net income from continuing operations5,086 1,905 1,630 167.0% 212.0% 4,631 5,239 (11.6)%
Net income$5,086 $1,905 $1,630 167.0% 212.0% $4,631 $5,239 (11.6)%
Net income allocable to common shareholders$5,086 $1,905 $1,630 167.0% 212.0% $4,631 $5,239 (11.6)%
Basic income per common share:               
Net income available to common shareholders$0.21 $0.08 $0.07 162.5% 200.0% $0.20 $0.22 (9.1)%
Diluted income per common share:               
Net income available to common shareholders$0.21 $0.08 $0.07 162.5% 200.0% $0.20 $0.22 (9.1)%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:               
Basic23,516 23,502 23,356 0.1% 0.7% 23,498 22,606 3.9%
Diluted23,720 23,713 23,657 —% 0.3% 23,712 23,605 0.5%
Ratios from continuing operations(1):               
Return on average assets1.16% 0.44% 0.45%     0.38% 0.50%  
Return on average equity13.24% 5.11% 4.36%     4.09% 4.82%  
Efficiency ratio56.22% 61.66% 68.85%     64.12% 68.85%  

____________________ 

(1)   Ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, have been annualized.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and book value data)
(Unaudited)

ASSETSSeptember 30, 2020
 December 31, 2019
 Increase/
(Decrease)
           
Cash and due from banks$16,957  $17,409  (2.6)% 
Interest bearing deposits with financial institutions(1)261,323  202,729  28.9% 
Interest bearing time deposits1,847  2,420  (23.7)% 
Investment securities (including stock)35,536  36,254  (2.0)% 
Loans (net of allowances of $17,485 and $13,611, respectively)1,263,367  1,117,511  13.1% 
Net deferred tax assets9,339  8,434  10.7% 
Intangible assets399  266  50.0% 
Other assets33,773  31,131  8.5% 
Total assets$1,622,541  $1,416,154  14.6% 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Noninterest bearing deposits$661,462  $397,000  66.6% 
Interest bearing deposits     
Interest checking139,425  108,941  28.0% 
Savings/money market378,940  416,751  (9.1)% 
Certificates of deposit227,723  276,878  (17.8)% 
Total interest bearing deposits746,088  802,570  (7.0)% 
Total deposits1,407,550  1,199,570  17.3% 
Other borrowings23,962  30,000  (20.1)% 
Other liabilities18,452  20,009  (7.8)% 
Junior subordinated debentures17,527  17,527  —% 
Total liabilities1,467,491  1,267,106  15.8% 
Shareholders’ equity155,050  149,048  4.0% 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$1,622,541  $1,416,154  14.6% 
Book value per share$6.56  $6.32  3.8% 
Shares outstanding, common23,644,111  23,573,529  0.3% 

____________________

(1)   Interest bearing deposits held in the Bank’s account maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest earning assets                 
Short-term investments(1) 349,716  $94  0.11% $322,023  $79  0.10% $263,219  $1,465  2.21%
Securities available for sale and stock(2) 34,852  222  2.53%  35,000  210  2.41%  35,105   257  2.90%
Loans(3)  1,312,502  15,700  4.76%  1,331,270  15,291  4.62%  1,097,646   15,045  5.44%
Total interest-earning assets 1,697,070  16,016  3.75%  1,688,293  15,580  3.71%  1,395,970   16,767  4.77%
Noninterest-earning assets                 
Cash and due from banks 19,058       16,622       16,551     
All other assets 23,443       28,048       25,295     
Total assets$1,739,571      $1,732,963      $1,437,816     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking accounts$110,934  28  0.10% $103,164  25  0.10% $111,614   163  0.58%
Money market and savings accounts 417,123  357  0.34%  454,877  567  0.50%  432,397   1,904  1.75%
Certificates of deposit 239,219  1,131  1.88%  260,354  1,371  2.12%  259,830   1,562  2.39%
Other borrowings 73,419  115  0.62%  122,015  130  0.43%  28,804   177  2.44%
Junior subordinated debentures 17,527  131  2.97%  17,527  169  3.88%  17,527   218  4.93%
Total interest bearing liabilities 858,222  1,762  0.82%  957,937  2,262  0.95%  850,172   4,024  1.88%
Noninterest bearing liabilities                 
Demand deposits 709,391       606,481       421,524     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,123       18,649       17,739     
Shareholders' equity 152,835       149,896       148,381     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,739,571      $1,732,963      $1,437,816     
Net interest income  $14,254      $13,318      $12,743   
Net interest income/spread    2.93%     2.76%     2.89%
Net interest margin    3.34%     3.17%     3.62%

____________________

  1. Short-term investments consist of federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits that we maintain at other financial institutions.
  2. Stock consists of FHLB stock and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco stock.
  3. Loans include the average balance of nonaccrual loans.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

            
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Interest earning assets           
Short-term investments(1)$297,636  $894  0.40% $253,058  $4,439  2.35%
Securities available for sale and stock(2)35,231  693  2.63% 37,047  808  2.92%
Loans(3) 1,253,805  44,777  4.77% 1,080,278  44,152  5.46%
Total interest-earning assets1,586,672  46,364  3.90% 1,370,383  49,399  4.82%
Noninterest-earning assets           
Cash and due from banks17,490      15,741     
All other assets25,540      26,845     
Total assets1,629,702      1,412,969     
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts$105,837  $141  0.18% $105,265  $505  0.64%
Money market and savings accounts429,133  2,221  0.69% 450,342  6,123  1.82%
Certificates of deposit258,469  4,082  2.11% 264,557  4,377  2.21%
Other borrowings76,342  378  0.66% 36,300  698  2.57%
Junior subordinated debentures17,527  498  3.80% 17,527  684  5.22%
Total interest bearing liabilities887,308  7,320  1.10% 873,991  12,387  1.89%
Noninterest bearing liabilities           
Demand deposits571,976      374,713     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities19,159      18,837     
Shareholders' equity151,259      145,428     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,629,702      1,412,969     
Net interest income  $39,044      $37,012   
Net interest income/spread    2.80%     2.93%
Net interest margin    3.29%     3.61%

____________________

  1. Short-term investments consist of federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits that we maintain at other financial institutions.
  2. Stock consists of FHLB stock and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco stock.
  3. Loans include the average balance of nonaccrual loans.

