RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc (formerly West Town Bancorp, Inc.) (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include the following:

  • Third quarter net income of $1.7 million or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.   Income for 2019 was positively impacted by a nonrecurring adjustment which decreased loan and legal related expenses pertaining to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Company was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs resulting in a negative expense for that prior year quarter.
  • Provision for loan losses of $125,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $200,000 for the same period in 2019.
  • Return on average assets of 1.84%, compared to 2.85% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average common equity of 9.23%, compared to 12.49% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 12.76%, compared to 17.94% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Windsor processing and servicing revenue of $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2019.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $2.4 million as compared to $975,000 for the same period in 2019.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank (now known as Dogwood State Bank), formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of IFH, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in IFH’s ownership position in the Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results for the same period in 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.   

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results with improvements in asset quality, and we are very satisfied with the Company’s rebranding to IFH, aligning our identity and messaging with the strategic endeavors we embody. Our financial results are primarily due to several initiatives taken during the year. First, we continued to execute on our Originate-and-Hold strategy whereby we grew our GGL portfolio and held onto the guaranteed piece, thereby leveraging capital and increasing net interest income. Second, we began selling a small portion of 10-year government guaranteed loans before premium deterioration started to occur. Finally, mortgage volume has remained vibrant during the period and Windsor has had a record quarter for SBA 7(a) loan closings. As expected, our conservative approach as COVID-19 started shutting down the economy early this year has resulted in much lower provisions, charge-off’s and NPA’s in the third quarter and we expect this trend to continue into fourth quarter and 2021. Our corporate expansion and rebranding efforts have gained traction with the growth and maturation of our new subsidiaries, including SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC and the current launch of West Town Payments, LLC, which is a direct acquirer for payment processing. Our new payments team is expected to augment the new and already robust deposit initiatives we kicked-off earlier this year as evidenced by our increased growth in non-interest bearing deposits accounts.”

BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $374.0 million, net loans held for investment were $240.0 million, loans held for sale were $35.7 million, total deposits were $285.8 million and total shareholders’ equity was $75.0 million. Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $59.8 million or 19%, net loans held for investment increased $20.3 million or 9%, loans held for sale increased $23.2 million or 184%, total deposits increased $65.3 million or 30%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $7.4 million or 11%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s participation in the PPP program, funding $22.8 million for its existing customers and originating $55.6 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”), while selling only $18.6 million in GGL loans due to the “Originate-and-Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020. The Originate-and-Hold strategy indicates the Company holds the guaranteed portion of loans originated rather than selling them in the secondary market at a premium based on secondary market indicators. While this strategy has a short-term negative impact on profitability, the impact of leveraging the capital of the Company’s bank subsidiary, earning the additional spread income and ultimately taking the gains on premium should enhance overall long-term profitability. Executing a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”) and added resources to Commercial Account Services (full-service treasury management solutions) to service this segment, along with the Bank’s GGL customers, has resulted in increased deposit levels. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of the income posted for the second quarter.

During the quarter, the Bank formed a new company, West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”), and entered into an agreement whereby the Bank owns 48% of the common shares of the entity. WTP provides physical point-of-sale, online, contactless and mobile payment solutions to both targeted and generalist verticals and is well-equipped with the experience and compliance-driven framework to work directly with the Bank’s hemp-related customers. The financial position and results of the first three months of operation of WTP are included in the consolidated balances for IFH and the noncontrolling interest portion shown separately. Melissa Marsal, the Bank’s EVP/Chief Operating Officer, commented “Partnering with West Town Payments is a strategic alignment aimed to provide better, faster and more reliable service to our customers, starting with hemp businesses. Through combined expertise in commercial banking, on-boarding due diligence, compliance monitoring and payment processing, the Bank is poised to further increase deposits and provide an unmatched client experience in the hemp banking industry.”

CAPITAL LEVELS
At September 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 "Well Capitalized" MinimumBasel III Fully Phased-InWest Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio6.50%7.00%13.88%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio8.00%8.50%13.88%
Total risk-based capital ratio10.00%10.50%15.14%
Tier 1 leverage ratio5.00%4.00%10.26%
    

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $29.86 at September 30, 2019 to $34.08 at September 30, 2020. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.57 at September 30, 2019 to $24.83 at September 30, 2020, as a result of share repurchases over the period and the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 3.29% at September 30, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $410,000 as of September 30, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets increased $152,000 during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the holding company, formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $3.3 million in foreclosed assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of net realizable value or book value, with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

The Company recorded a $125,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $200,000 in third quarter 2019, as management continues to respond to concerns over deteriorating economic conditions driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-related deferrals under the CARES Act peaked at 115 loans as of June 30, 2020 with net exposure of $54.2 million. COVID-related deferrals have since decreased to 25 loans with net exposure of $16.8 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded minimal net charge-offs during the third quarter 2020.

  (Dollars in thousands)9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19
Nonaccrual loans$8,790 $7,799 $7,732 $9,200 $4,813 
Foreclosed assets 3,522  4,464  5,243  3,370  2,028 
90 days past due and still accruing -  -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets 12,312  12,263  12,975  12,570  6,841 
      
Net charge-offs$2 $667 $2,390 $779 $138 
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.00% 1.13% 4.39% 1.36% 0.25%
      
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.29% 3.45% 4.16% 3.99% 2.21%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 3.66% 3.33% 3.66% 4.19% 2.31%
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.05% 2.05% 2.27% 1.72% 1.64%
      

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased $155,000 or 4% in comparison to the third quarter of 2019, as loan growth year over year offset the impact of net interest margin. The net interest margin was 4.52% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 5.34% for the same period in 2019. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.89% to 5.59% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.27% to 1.61% year-over-year between September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $2.7 million or 20% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
  (Dollars in thousands)9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19 9/30/209/30/19
Average balances:        
Loans$270,897$250,125$226,683$229,965$220,939 $249,235$317,221
Investment securities 25,581 24,743 23,861 21,572 21,111  24,728 21,063
Interest-bearing balances and other 22,596 22,326 17,046 16,238 16,801  20,656 39,367
Total interest-earning assets 319,074 297,194 267,590 267,775 258,851  294,619 377,651
Noninterest-bearing deposits 77,857 64,617 56,329 52,464 47,199  66,268 78,319
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Interest-bearing deposits 204,204 185,507 166,567 179,162 170,390  185,426 247,275
Borrowed funds 6,793 23,459 16,475 6,167 6,452  15,576 20,387
Total interest-bearing liabilities 210,997 208,966 183,042 185,329 176,842  201,002 267,662
Total assets 371,395 353,179 313,476 311,293 300,011  346,016 430,151
Common shareholders' equity 73,970 71,035 68,445 67,078 68,448  71,296 76,375
Tangible common equity (1) 53,463 50,343 47,570 46,448 47,637  50,604 51,456
         
Interest income/expense:        
Loans$4,394$4,283$4,559$4,139$4,315 $13,236$16,655
Investment securities 64 72 95 82 76  231 343
Interest-bearing balances and other 35 36 76 83 105  147 702
Total interest income 4,493 4,391 4,730 4,304 4,496  13,614 17,700
Deposits 855 835 845 979 942  2,535 3,478
Borrowings 1 70 109 56 72  180 574
Total interest expense 856 905 954 1,035 1,014  2,715 4,052
Net interest income$3,637$3,486$3,776$3,269$3,482 $10,899$13,648
         
  (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity 
         


    
 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
 9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19 9/30/209/30/19
Average yields and costs:        
Loans6.44%6.87%8.07%7.14%7.75% 7.07%6.99%
Investment securities1.00%1.16%1.59%1.52%1.44% 1.25%2.17%
Interest-bearing balances and other0.61%0.65%1.79%2.03%2.48% 0.95%2.38%
Total interest-earning assets5.59%5.93%7.09%6.38%6.89% 6.16%6.24%
Interest-bearing deposits1.66%1.81%2.03%2.17%2.19% 1.82%1.87%
Borrowed funds0.06%1.20%2.65%3.60%4.43% 1.54%3.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities1.61%1.74%2.09%2.22%2.27% 1.80%2.02%
Cost of funds1.18%1.33%1.60%1.73%1.80% 1.35%1.56%
Net interest margin4.52%4.70%5.66%4.84%5.34% 4.93%4.81%
         

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 67% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $805,000, or 45% as compared to the $1.8 million in income earned during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is attributable to a record quarter in SBA 7(a) loan closings and continued growth in the servicing portfolio.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 146% as compared to the third quarter 2019. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $26.4 million in the third quarter 2019 to $50.3 million in the third quarter 2020.
  • GGL revenue was $571,000 in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $412,000 or 42% in comparison to the same period in 2019. GGL volume was impacted by the Company’s “Originate-and-Hold” strategy as the Company moved to leverage its balance sheet for long-term profitability.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $27.4 million, an increase of $8.6 million or 45% as compared to the $18.9 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was due to Windsor revenues, which increased by $13.2 million period over period from $5.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $18.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. That growth was primarily driven by the Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) as Windsor processed more than 16,000 loan applications totaling more than $2.3 billion for over 40 of its institutional lender clients during the second quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 78%, from $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The primary cause for the change was a nonrecurring adjustment which decreased loan and legal related expenses in the third quarter of 2019 related to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Bank was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs which positively impacted that quarter. In addition, “one time” software expense and “one time” compensation expense increased $3.4 million from $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $6.6 million for the same period in 2020 as the Company processed more the large volume of PPP applications and continued to expand and grow its business lines including the addition of WTP in the current quarter. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $19.0 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $24.7 million for the same period in 2020, primarily as a result of additional compensation due to the PPP program in the second quarter of 2020.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter 2020 after a successful shareholder vote approving the action on July 23, 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.        

      
Consolidated Balance Sheet     
         
    Ending Balance
  (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$6,007 $6,183 $5,928 $5,021 $4,085 
Interest-bearing deposits 13,294  11,644  8,518  9,849  16,068 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,301  17,827  14,446  14,870  20,153 
Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746  2,746  2,746  2,746  2,746 
Securities, at fair value 24,462  26,081  24,946  21,087  21,804 
Loans held for sale 35,743  23,072  11,839  12,568  13,965 
Loans held for investment:     
 Originated loans 244,994  238,926  216,423  223,470  211,647 
 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,029) (4,906) (4,907) (3,837) (3,462)
  Loans held for investment, net 239,965  234,020  211,516  219,633  208,185 
Premises and equipment, net 4,628  4,761  4,740  4,761  4,795 
Foreclosed assets 3,522  4,464  5,243  3,370  2,028 
Loan servicing assets 3,265  3,262  3,528  3,358  3,053 
Bank owned life insurance 5,109  5,082  5,048  5,021  4,993 
Accrued interest receivable 1,705  1,422  1,067  1,116  1,079 
Goodwill 13,161  13,161  13,161  13,150  12,721 
Other intangible assets, net 7,224  7,409  7,596  7,782  7,968 
Other assets 13,186  12,349  6,370  4,729  5,779 
   Total assets$374,017 $355,656 $312,246 $314,191 $309,269 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
 Noninterest-bearing$78,849 $66,874 $59,360 $49,573 $54,380 
 Interest-bearing 206,913  198,108  162,059  170,869  177,472 
  Total deposits 285,762  264,982  221,419  220,442  231,852 
Borrowings 4,000  6,000  17,649  19,295  2,382 
Accrued interest payable 396  391  433  429  424 
Other liabilities 8,845  10,771  5,735  6,300  8,092 
 Total liabilities 299,003  282,144  245,236  246,466  242,750 
Shareholders' equity:     
Common stock, voting 2,181  2,193  2,193  2,166  2,206 
Common stock, non-voting 22  22  22  22  22 
Additional paid in capital 24,220  24,357  24,162  24,245  24,771 
Retained earnings 48,349  46,629  40,371  41,203  39,446 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 308  311  262  89  74 
 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 75,080  73,512  67,010  67,725  66,519 
Noncontrolling interest (66) -  -  -  - 
 Total shareholders' equity 75,014  73,512  67,010  67,725  66,519 
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$374,017 $355,656 $312,246 $314,191 $309,269 
         


       
Financial Performance (Consolidated)      
         
  (Dollars in thousands except shareThree Months Ended Year-To-Date
  and per share data; unaudited)9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19 9/30/209/30/19
Interest income        
Loans$4,394 $4,283$4,559 $4,139$4,315  $13,236 $16,655
Investment securities and deposits 99  108 171  165 181   378  1,045
Total interest income 4,493  4,391 4,730  4,304 4,496   13,614  17,700
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits 855  835 845  979 942   2,535  3,478
Interest on borrowed funds 1  70 109  56 72   180  574
Total interest expense 856  905 954  1,035 1,014   2,715  4,052
Net interest income 3,637  3,486 3,776  3,269 3,482   10,899  13,648
Provision for loan losses 125  665 3,460  1,155 200   4,250  850
Noninterest income        
Windsor processing and servicing revenue 2,579  14,186 1,713  2,256 1,774   18,478  5,231
Mortgage 2,400  1,573 1,418  716 975   5,391  3,617
Government guaranteed lending 571  37 755  2,288 983   1,363  2,523
SBA documentation preparation fees 195  423 74  15 -   692  -
Bank-owned life insurance 15  34 27  28 29   45  129
Service charge 28  11 19  29 23   89  348
Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank -  - -  - -   -  6,635
Other noninterest income 771  (56635
  83
 153   1,350  367
Total noninterest income 6,559  16,208 4,641  5,415 3,937   27,408  18,850
Noninterest expense        
Compensation 4,422  5,682 3,753  3,750 3,199   13,857  10,845
Occupancy and equipment 289  211 256  221 343   756  1,187
Loan and special asset expenses 1,013  816 242  318 (523)  2,071  222
Professional services 534  676 490  359 432   1,700  1,583
Data processing 187  165 148  109 161   500  704
Software 415  2,221 249  172 160   2,885  673
Communications 83  82 89  80 33   254  369
Advertising 109  215 55  86 51   379  272
Transaction-related -  4 17  16 1   21  960
Amortization of intangibles 186  186 186  186 186   558  744
Other operating expenses 545  589 545  464 335   1,679  1,483
Total noninterest expense 7,783  10,847 6,030  5,761 4,378   24,660  19,042
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,288  8,182 (1,073) 1,768 2,841   9,397  12,606
Income tax expense (benefit) 634  1,924 (241) 37 687   2,317  3,258
Net income (loss) 1,654  6,258 (832) 1,731 2,154   7,080  9,348
Noncontrolling interest (66) - -  - -   (66) -
Net income (loss) attributable        
    to IFH, Inc.$ 1,720 $ 6,258$ (832)$ 1,731$ 2,154  $ 7,146 $ 9,348
         
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$0.79 $2.87$(0.38)$0.79$0.93  $3.27 $3.35
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$0.78 $2.84$(0.37)$0.78$0.91  $3.23 $3.29
Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,176  2,177 2,193  2,196 2,328   2,182  2,790
Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,206  2,204 2,232  2,234 2,369   2,215  2,840
                    


         
Performance Ratios        
          
  Three Months Ended Year-To-Date
  9/30/206/30/203/31/2012/31/199/30/19 9/30/209/30/19
PER COMMON SHARE        
 Basic earnings (loss) per common share$0.79 $2.87 $(0.38)$0.79 $0.93  $3.27 $3.35 
 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.78  2.84  (0.37) 0.78  0.91   3.23  3.29 
 Book value per common share 34.08  33.19  30.25  30.78  29.86   34.08  29.86 
 Tangible book value per common share 24.83  23.90  20.88  21.27  20.57   24.83  20.57 
          
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)        
 Return on average assets 1.84% 7.11% -1.06% 2.21% 2.85%  2.75% 2.89%
 Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.23% 35.34% -4.88% 10.24% 12.49%  13.35% 16.30%
 Return on average tangible common equity 12.76% 49.86% -7.02% 14.79% 17.94%  18.81% 24.20%
 Net interest margin 4.52% 4.70% 5.66% 4.84% 5.34%  4.93% 4.17%
 Efficiency ratio (1) 76.3% 55.1% 71.4% 66.2% 59.0%  64.3% 69.9%
          
   (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest
         income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value 
         adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank.      
          

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

  % of
  Commercial
(in millions)AmountLoans
Solar Electric Power Generation$52.329%
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 20.211%
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels 13.58%
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 9.05%
Other Activities Related to Real Estate 7.44%
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 6.44%
General Freight Trucking, Local 4.93%
Golf Courses and Country Clubs 3.82%
Child Day Care Services 3.72%
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools 3.52%
   

Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400