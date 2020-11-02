ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI810: Brain Development and Learning: What Every Early Care and Education Professional Should Know as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users November 1-30, 2020.

The human brain is a remarkable organ. It controls all of our bodily processes, including basic functions (like breathing and digestion), automatic processes (reflexes), and conscious processes (including thinking, language, memory, movements, and coordination). In recent years there has been increased interest in brain development during the early childhood years, not only in terms of how it happens but also in terms of why it happens differently in some people than in others. Changes in the economy and society have led to increased demand for child care and preschool. As a result, parents have become more concerned with what children do during their time in child care centers and preschools, and attention has focused on defining what children need during early childhood. Specifically, parents and educators want to know what kinds of experiences a child needs from birth onward to help ensure healthy, positive brain development.

Young children learn best when they have a chance to use their hands, experiment, and explore. The brain is very good at remembering and coordinating movements. When movement is related to a concept, then the brain is more likely to commit that concept to memory and be prepared, next time, to recall and build on that concept. Every time a teacher or caregiver offers some sort of stimulation to a child, whether they are introducing a new word, toy, or food, millions of neurons in the child’s brain are firing off signals and making new connections and figuring out what to do with this new knowledge.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, young brains are very sensitive to the consistency and quality of personal interactions. From the time they are infants, young children need to be acknowledged and feel secure in their relationships. Responsiveness by caregivers is critical. Every time a child care provider acknowledges a child or responds to his attempt to communicate, they help build more connections in his brain.

This course explores the areas of the brain as they relate to learning, and how nature and nurture affect brain development. Upon successful completion of this course, a student should be able to identify three protective factors or strategies for reducing a child’s stress, describe an incident in which a child has made an important connection that furthers their learning and select factors related to the nature vs. nurture debate.

“There is still a great deal of mystery regarding the human brain,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “By combining data from medical research, modern technology, classroom observation, standardized testing, and other kinds of studies, educators have gained a much greater understanding of what happens in a young child’s brain, and what that mind needs or does not need, during early development.”

CCEI810: Brain Development and Learning: What Every Early Care and Education Professional Should Know is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu